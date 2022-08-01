CHEZ KANE To Unleash ‘Powerzone’ Album In October; Drops Official Video For “I Just Want You”

Frontiers Music Srl has announced the upcoming release of ‘Powerzone’, the second album from red hot rock singer Chez Kane – out October 21, 2022. The album follows Chez’s incredibly well-received self-titled debut, which was released last year.

Fans of Chez’s debut can expect all the things they loved about that album, this time turned up to 11, to once again delight them on ‘Powerzone’! A new single and music video from the album, titled “I Just Want You”, is out today.

Fans can pre-order/save ‘Powerzone’ on CD/Color LP/Digital now. Chez will also be signing a limited number of vinyl (300) and CDs (300). 200 of each are available from Chez Kane’s official webstore, while the remaining 100 of each will be available at tour dates after the album’s release. The vinyl will be silver color and limited to 300 copies worldwide. Simply click the link for “Official Store” in this link: https://orcd.co/powerzone Limited edition gold vinyl is also available from the Frontiers’ webstores, links for which you can find in the preceding link as well.

‘Powerzone’ Tracklisting:

1. I Just Want You

2. (The Things We Do) When We’re Young In Love

3. Rock You Up

4. Love Gone Wild

5. Children Of Tomorrow Gone

6. Powerzone

7. I’m Ready (For Your Love)

8. Nationwide

9. Streets Of Gold

10. Guilty Of Love

Produced By: Danny Rexon

Recorded By: Danny Rexon & Harry Scott Elliott

Mixed By: Danny Rexon

Mastered By: Erik Mårtensson @ Mass Destruction Production’s

Chez Kane Upcoming Tour Dates:



SEPTEMBER

11: Rockin’ The Bowl – Sheffield

OCTOBER

27: 02 Academy 2 Islington, London

28: Tivoli, Buckley

29: Y Llew Coch Mach – Machynlleth

NOVEMBER

03: Waterloo Bar, Blackpool

04: Patriot, Crumlin

05: Nightrain, Bradford

06: Think Tank?, Newcastle

18: Corporation, Sheffield

19: FiendFest – Ivory Black, Glasgow

20: The Station, Cannock

26: All Star Fest, Belgium

DECEMBER

17: Stockholm Rockout, Sweden

JANUARY 2023



13: Wolf, Barcelona14: Moby Dick, Madrid

APRIL/MAY 2023

29-04: Monsters Of Rock Cruise

LINE-UP:

Chez Kane – Vocals

Danny Rexon – All Instrumentation

Additional Musicians:

Jesse Molloy – Saxophone

ABOUT CHEZ KANE:

A talented young vocalist who fronts, along with her two sisters, the band Kane’d, Chez was first brought to the attention of the label after conversations with Danny Rexon of Crazy Lixx about the possibility of him scouting and producing some exciting new talent. Subsequently, Danny started working on some demos with Chez and the label did not pass up the opportunity to get involved with this incredible talent. Chez’s debut solo album embraced the melodic rock style that both she and Danny so admire, while adding a new twist to the current takes on the genre. “Powerzone” takes that formula and makes it bigger, better, and bolder.

Chez’ star rose, and deservedly so, with the release of her self-titled debut album. Now, with ‘Powerzone’, she’s really ready to launch into orbit. Armed with an incredible voice, a downright charming personality, a talented backing band, and the guiding hand of producer Danny Rexon, ‘Powerzone’ is primed to be THE melodic rock album of 2022.

Connect with Chez Kane on Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/ChezKaneVocalist

https://www.instagram.com/chez_kane

https://www.youtube.com/c/ChezKane

