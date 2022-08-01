CHEZ KANE To Unleash ‘Powerzone’ Album In October; Drops Official Video For “I Just Want You”

Frontiers Music Srl has announced the upcoming release of ‘Powerzone’, the second album from red hot rock singer Chez Kane – out October 21, 2022. The album follows Chez’s incredibly well-received self-titled debut, which was released last year.
Fans of Chez’s debut can expect all the things they loved about that album, this time turned up to 11, to once again delight them on ‘Powerzone’! A new single and music video from the album, titled “I Just Want You”, is out today.
Fans can pre-order/save ‘Powerzone’ on CD/Color LP/Digital now. Chez will also be signing a limited number of vinyl (300) and CDs (300). 200 of each are available from Chez Kane’s official webstore, while the remaining 100 of each will be available at tour dates after the album’s release. The vinyl will be silver color and limited to 300 copies worldwide. Simply click the link for “Official Store” in this link: https://orcd.co/powerzone Limited edition gold vinyl is also available from the Frontiers’ webstores, links for which you can find in the preceding link as well.
‘Powerzone’ Tracklisting:
1. I Just Want You
2. (The Things We Do) When We’re Young In Love
3. Rock You Up
4. Love Gone Wild
5. Children Of Tomorrow Gone
6. Powerzone
7. I’m Ready (For Your Love)
8. Nationwide
9. Streets Of Gold
10. Guilty Of Love
Produced By: Danny Rexon
Recorded By: Danny Rexon & Harry Scott Elliott
Mixed By: Danny Rexon
Mastered By: Erik Mårtensson @ Mass Destruction Production’s
Chez Kane Upcoming Tour Dates:
SEPTEMBER
11: Rockin’ The Bowl – Sheffield
OCTOBER
27: 02 Academy 2 Islington, London
28: Tivoli, Buckley
29: Y Llew Coch Mach – Machynlleth
NOVEMBER
03: Waterloo Bar, Blackpool
04: Patriot, Crumlin
05: Nightrain, Bradford
06: Think Tank?, Newcastle
18: Corporation, Sheffield
19: FiendFest – Ivory Black, Glasgow
20: The Station, Cannock
26: All Star Fest, Belgium
DECEMBER
17: Stockholm Rockout, Sweden
JANUARY 2023
13: Wolf, Barcelona14: Moby Dick, Madrid
APRIL/MAY 2023
29-04: Monsters Of Rock Cruise
LINE-UP:
Chez Kane – Vocals
Danny Rexon – All Instrumentation
Additional Musicians:
Jesse Molloy – Saxophone
ABOUT CHEZ KANE:
A talented young vocalist who fronts, along with her two sisters, the band Kane’d, Chez was first brought to the attention of the label after conversations with Danny Rexon of Crazy Lixx about the possibility of him scouting and producing some exciting new talent. Subsequently, Danny started working on some demos with Chez and the label did not pass up the opportunity to get involved with this incredible talent. Chez’s debut solo album embraced the melodic rock style that both she and Danny so admire, while adding a new twist to the current takes on the genre. “Powerzone” takes that formula and makes it bigger, better, and bolder.
Chez’ star rose, and deservedly so, with the release of her self-titled debut album. Now, with ‘Powerzone’, she’s really ready to launch into orbit. Armed with an incredible voice, a downright charming personality, a talented backing band, and the guiding hand of producer Danny Rexon, ‘Powerzone’ is primed to be THE melodic rock album of 2022.
Connect with Chez Kane on Social Media:
https://www.facebook.com/ChezKaneVocalist
https://www.instagram.com/chez_kane
https://www.youtube.com/c/ChezKane
