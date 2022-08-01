TRAVIS SCOTT Announces “Road to Utopia” Residency With Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas

Travis Scott announces “Road to Utopia” – a mind-bending, first-of-its-kind nightclub residency experience with Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas. Travis brings unmatched energy and singular creative force to the property’s list of iconic residents on what promises to be a spectacle only suited for Las Vegas. The first of seven shows begin on September 17, 2022.

Scott has quickly become a cultural phenomenon as he changed the course of hip-hop with a procession of groundbreaking albums. The residency at Zouk Nightclub will feature top hits guests know and love – and just may feature some previews of upcoming tracks. As Zouk Group continues to change the face of Las Vegas nightlife, Scott was an obvious choice to elevate the experience and offer something guests have not yet seen.

Zouk Nightclub pushes the boundaries of live music as the most technologically advanced nightlife venue in Las Vegas. The venue features an unrivaled, high-technology experience that transforms based on the evening’s performing artist, including the venue’s LED Mothership and shifting ceiling. Zouk Group and Resorts World Las Vegas previously announced their partnership in November 2020, bringing multiple entertainment and lifestyle concepts to the over 3,500-room integrated resort, the first ground-up property to open on the Las Vegas Strip in over a decade.

“Travis Scott was a seamless fit for the Zouk Nightclub roster,” said Andrew Li, CEO of Zouk Group. “His electric performances will pair perfectly with our immersive atmosphere, bringing our guests an unmatched show unlike anything else they can find in Las Vegas. We can’t wait to kick off his residency and continue to amplify our talent lineup.”

“From his music and fashion to unprecedented brand collaborations, Travis Scott is a one-of-a-kind, multi-talented artist. His residency will bring a new level of energy to Resorts World Las Vegas and add to the property’s diverse list of entertainment and nightlife offerings,” said Ronn Nicolli, Chief Marketing Officer of Resorts World Las Vegas.

Current dates on sale to the public are:

Sept. 17 and Oct. 15

Additional performance dates and ticket information to be announced soon. For updates, visit zoukgrouplv.com or follow Zouk Group Las Vegas on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

About Travis Scott :

The future depends on Travis Scott. Never one to follow, the Houston native asserts himself as not only a leader in music, but also in fashion, culture, and beyond. The diamond-certified eight-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist, designer, style icon, actor, producer, and Cactus Jack record label founder has changed the course of hip-hop with a procession of groundbreaking albums and conversation-starting moves. Indicative of his impact, he has ignited the Super Bowl, starred in his own NETFLIX documentary LOOK MOM I CAN FLY, and even scored a place on President Barack Obama’sPlaylist. So far, Travis has collected 40 billion total streams and counting in addition dozens of gold, platinum, and multiplatinum certifications around the globe. Following 2015’s platinum-selling Rodeo, he has notched three #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, including the platinum Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight [2016], quadruple-platinum ASTROWORLD [2018], and JACKBOYS [2019]. He has also ignited four #1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including the RIAA diamond-selling “SICKO MODE.” He set the precedent for online performances with his Fortnite event ASTRONOMICAL, breaking records, making history, and drawing an audience of tens of millions. Giving back, Travis launched the Cactus Jack Foundation as a 501(c)3 with a mission to uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students, and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavors.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.