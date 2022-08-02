HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL To Premiere Exclusively On The Roku Channel In September!

F*ck me gently with a chainsaw! Roku announced that it will exclusively bring a live capture of the stage adaptation of the hit West End musical “Heathers: The Musical” to The Roku Channel as a Roku Original special. The special is produced by Village Roadshow Pictures (VRP) and Bill Kenwright’s BKStudios.

The Roku Original special will be available to stream on Friday, September 16, 2022, on The Roku Channel in the U.S.

“Heathers: The Musical” is based on one of the greatest cult teen films of all time, “Heathers” (1989). Andy Fickman directs the musical, with book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe. Fickman, Murphy and O’Keefe will also produce.

The musical will be filmed at The Other Palace, where it started its U.K . journey in 2018. Originally produced by Bill Kenwright & Paul Taylor Mills, it grew its initial cult following and became a box office record-breaker, ultimately transferring to the Theatre Royal Haymarket for a sold-out limited run later that year. The production then returned to the Haymarket for another successful West End season in 2021, and concurrently a U.K . tour, before returning to its original home, The Other Palace , in November 2021, where it is still breaking records.

The play is based on the characters created by Daniel Waters for the original film, which was directed by Michael Lehmann and produced by Denise Di Novi. The original film “Heathers” is now part of the vast library of IP titles controlled by VRP’s parent company Vine Alternative Investments. VRP will handle international sales of the filmed version of the musical as well.

https://youtu.be/tb4RTR9O8TE

Synopsis: Welcome to Westerberg High, where Veronica Sawyer is just another one of the nobodies dreaming of a better day. But when she’s unexpectedly taken under the wings of the three beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. Until JD shows up – the mysterious teen rebel who teaches her that everyone fears being a nobody, but its murder being a somebody…

