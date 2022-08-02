MCA DAY Returns To Brooklyn To Honor Hip Hop Legend Adam “MCA” Yauch

MCA DAY returns to Littlefield in Brooklyn on Saturday, August 13th (12 PM to 5 PM) to celebrate the life, music, and legacy of Beastie Boy Adam “MCA” Yauch. The 10th anniversary of the original and official FREE, all-ages event features a stellar lineup of live music performances, DJs, the Keep It On and On art gallery, and do-good organizations to connect with, for friends and fans from around the world.

Founder Mike Kearney’s lips are sealed on this year’s guest appearances, but as history proves, you never know who might show up! “With all that has happened over the past few years, a reunion was definitely in order.” said Kearney. “This event has built a tight-knit community of fans who have kept in touch. After COVID and other world events, it’s more important than ever that we come together in person, to reconnect, celebrate, and honor Yauch’s tremendous legacy in the best way we can, through music, art, activism and community.”

Throughout its history, MCA Day has attracted thousands of attendees. Their slate of entertainment is known to be top-tier, with past events hosting body-rockin’ DJs, guest speakers (including Beastie cronies Mix Master Mike, Cey Adams, DJ Hurricane, Billions McMillions, and Danny Boy O’Connor), breakdancers, and iconic hip hop artists Chuck D, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Prince Paul, and Santigold. The Keep It On and On Beastie art gallery has previously exhibited work by iconic photographers and artists Glen E. Friedman, Shepard Fairey, Ricky Powell and Sunny Bak. MCA Day continues Yauch’s tradition of community engagement, partnering with charitable organizations such as Students for a Free Tibet, Alex’s Lemonade Stand, and the Pablove Foundation. MCA Day is open to all ages and is free to attend.

MCA DAY is a free, Brooklyn-based, fan-organized event intended to provide a space to honor and celebrate the life, music, and legacy of Beastie Boy Adam “MCA” Yauch. The MCA Day planning committee are in no way connected to, authorized on behalf of, or representative of the band members or their families or estates. Celebrating the Life of MCA: An event born from a global community united in GRATITUDE for Adam Yauch.

