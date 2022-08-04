THE HAUNT Announce September Run With THE STRUTS!

Los Angeles, Calif. Dark-edged alt-pop rock outfit The Haunt, who recently completed a second North American trek with Mongolian folk rock and heavy metal band The HU, have announced a September run with British rock icons The Struts, who are set to raze the States on their ‘Across the Pond’ Tour.

Sept 08 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino (Tix)

Sept 11 – Huntington, NY – Paramount Theater (Tix)

Sept 22 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Casino (Tix)

Sept 23 – Wichita, KS – TempleLive (Scottish Rite Center) [Tix]

Led by siblings Anastasia (vocals) and Maxamillion (guitar/vocals) Haunt and powered by the fierce rhythmic duo of bassist Nat Smallish and drummer Nick Lewert, the band will play a warm-up show at one of their favorite S. Florida haunts, Respectable Street in West Palm Beach on August 20 (Tix).

Out now is their massive anthem, “I’m Not Yours.” Supercharging digital consumption the past few months, the song’s femme fatale neo-noir visual set the world aflame via Revolver Magazine, who called the video “electrifying.”

Along the fall tour, their supercharged rock’n roll extravaganza will showcase material from their Social Intercourse EP (featuring the breakout hit, “Love You Better”), which Alternative Press dubbed, “Pop sensibility and rock ’n’ roll swagger,” while introducing a taste of their forthcoming debut album, co-produced by the band along with Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft (of Escape The Fate, who’s worked with Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, and Avril Lavigne and Yungblud), megahit production crew The Stereotypes (Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Bruno Mars) and Grammy Award nominated producer Brandon Friesen (The Kooks, Sum 41, Three Days Grace), who helped craft the scintillating tension propelling The Haunt’s switchblade crash-test “Make Me King.”

