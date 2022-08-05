‘THE MARS VOLTA’ To Unleash Self-Titled Album On September 16th; Release “Vigil” Music Video

After the release of two new singles following a decade-long hiatus, The Mars Volta, have unveiled details surrounding their seventh upcoming full-length album ‘The Mars Volta’ due for release on September 16, 2022. The new album bravely challenges everything you thought you knew about them, delivering their most exciting, most accessible, and most sophisticated music yet.

Today, the band also releases a third single and music video for “Vigil”, with Cedric Bixler-Zavala noting “And the obits wait for a perfect name,”. It can be seen and heard below:

In addition, ‘The Mars Volta’ is now available for digital and physical pre-order. Digitally the album will be available in Dolby Atmos and spatial audio, and physically on CD and vinyl with Clouds Hill holding an exclusive, kinetic version of the vinyl, which can be ordered here: www.cloudshillshop.com. A special, gold foiled outer sleeve with embossed art will be available on LP, CD and cassette.

The new album shakes loose some of band’s long-standing shibboleths, with only two tracks lasting longer than four minutes, and the dizzying, abrasive prog stylings of earlier albums absent. ‘The Mars Volta’ pulses with subtle brilliance, Caribbean rhythms underpinning sophisticated, turbulent song craft. This is guitarist/composer Omar Rodríguez-López and singer/lyricist Cedric Bixler-Zavala at their most mature, most concise, most focused. Their sound and fury channeled to greatest effect.

‘The Mars Volta’ Track Listing

1. Blacklight Shine

2. Graveyard Love

3. Shore Story

4. Blank Condolences

5. Vigil

6. Qué Dios Te Maldiga Mí Corazón

7. Cerulea

8. Flash Burns From Flashbacks

9. Palm Full Of Crux

10. No Case Gain

11. Tourmaline

12. Equus 3

13. Collapsible Shoulders

14. The Requisition

Pre-order ‘The Mars Volta’ here: www.smarturl.it/tmv-kinetic

“Vigil” follows the release of the singles and short films for “Blacklight Shine” and “Graveyard Love”. The short films, directed by Rodríguez-López depict the beauty of life in Puerto Rico and rail against U.S. colonial rule.

The Mars Volta have announced their first live shows in ten years. Dates have been added to select cities due to overwhelming demand with many of the shows now sold out.

Tickets can be found at: www.themarsvoltaofficial.com

The Mars Volta Tour Dates

September 22 – The Factory in Deep Ellum – Dallas, TX

September 23 – The Factory in Deep Ellum – Dallas, TX – SOLD OUT

September 25 – Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA – SOLD OUT

September 27 – The Metropolitan Opera House – Philadelphia, PA

September 29 – Terminal 5 – New York, NY – SOLD OUT

September 30 – Terminal 5 – New York, NY – SOLD OUT

October 1 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA

October 3 – The Anthem – Washington, DC

October 5 – Massey Hall – Toronto, ON

October 6 – Royal Oak Music Theatre – Detroit, MI – SOLD OUT

October 8 – Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL – SOLD OUT

October 9 – The Eagles Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI – ADDED SHOW

October 11 – The Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO – SOLD OUT

October 14 – Moore Theatre – Seattle, WA – SOLD OUT

October 15 – Moore Theatre – Seattle, WA – SOLD OUT

October 18 – The Warfield – San Francisco, CA – SOLD OUT

October 19 – The Warfield – San Francisco, CA

October 21 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA – SOLD OUT

October 22 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA – SOLD OUT

October 23 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA – SOLD OUT

ABOUT THE MARS VOLTA

Formed by guitarist/composer Omar Rodríguez-López and singer/lyricist Cedric Bixler-Zavala, The Mars Volta rose from the ashes of El Paso punk-rock firebrands At The Drive-In in 2001. On a mission to “honor our roots and honor our dead”, The Mars Volta made music that fused the Latin sounds Rodríguez-López was raised on with the punk and underground noise he and Bixler-Zavala had immersed themselves in for years, and the futuristic visions they were tapping into. The albums that followed were one-of-a-kind masterpieces, their songs of breath-taking complexity also possessing powerful emotional immediacy. After the group fell silent, a legion of devotees (including Kanye West) kept up an insistent drum-beat for their return.

Now – a year after ‘La Realidad De Los Suen?os’, a luxurious 18-LP box-set compiling their back catalog, sold out its 5,000 print run in under 24 hours – The Mars Volta are back.

