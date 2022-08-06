THE DEAD DAISIES Cast A Spell With New Single ‘Hypnotize Yourself’

The Dead Daisies cast a spell with their third single ‘Hypnotize Yourself’ from their upcoming new album ‘Radiance’.

After captivating audiences on their EU Summer Tour playing to tens of thousands of people across the European Union, the band perform their last show tonight at the Time To Rock Festival in Sweden.

Energized and fully pumped, The Dead Daisies are eager to kick off their next round of dates in the USA this September.

“The four chords that created early British Rock music, are here in one of my fave songs. Back to the roots, primal, sassy, organic & soulful.., ‘Hypnotize Yourself.” – Glenn Hughes

https://thedeaddaisies.com/hypnotize-yourself/

This track has a heavy, mesmerizing chorus, laced with Glenn’s soaring vocals, Doug and David’s duelling crushing guitars and Brian’s powerhouse heavy hitting drums.

“Our new single, is out! It’s got some hills and valleys in it, a big groove, hooky chorus and lots of rock energy! Looking forward to playing it live soon! Hope ya’ll dig it!” – Brian Tichy

Make sure you don’t miss Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion), Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio) Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Foreigner), and David Lowy (MINK, Red Phoenix), when they come to a town near you in the US fall.

“Let’s crank it up and ‘Hypnotize Yourself’ with our new single. Straight up heavy Rock!!” – Doug Aldrich

ROCK IS INDEED ALIVE & WELL!!!

Listen, stream, download and watch the video for ‘Hypnotize Yourself’ here:

Get your tickets here:

https://thedeaddaisies.com/us-fall-tour-2022/

THE DEAD DAISIES US FALL DATES

SEPTEMBER

07 – The Landis Theater Vineland NJ

10 – Blue Ridge Rock Festival Danville VA

11 – State Theatre Falls Church VA

14 – Eastside Bowl Nashville TN

15 – Arcada Theatre St Charles IL

18 – The Vermont Hollywood Los Angeles CA

21 – Goldfield Trading Post Roseville CA

23 – Bossanova Ballroom Portland OR

24 – The Crocodile Seattle WA

