THE DEAD DAISIES Cast A Spell With New Single ‘Hypnotize Yourself’

The Dead Daisies cast a spell with their third single ‘Hypnotize Yourself’ from their upcoming new album ‘Radiance’.

After captivating audiences on their EU Summer Tour playing to tens of thousands of people across the European Union, the band perform their last show tonight at the Time To Rock Festival in Sweden.

Energized and fully pumped, The Dead Daisies are eager to kick off their next round of dates in the USA this September.

“The four chords that created early British Rock music, are here in one of my fave songs. Back to the roots, primal, sassy, organic & soulful.., ‘Hypnotize Yourself.” – Glenn Hughes

https://thedeaddaisies.com/hypnotize-yourself/

This track has a heavy, mesmerizing chorus, laced with Glenn’s soaring vocals, Doug and David’s duelling crushing guitars and Brian’s powerhouse heavy hitting drums.

“Our new single, is out!  It’s got some hills and valleys in it, a big groove, hooky chorus and lots of rock energy! Looking forward to playing it live soon! Hope ya’ll dig it!” – Brian Tichy

Make sure you don’t miss Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion), Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio) Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Foreigner), and David Lowy (MINK, Red Phoenix), when they come to a town near you in the US fall.

“Let’s crank it up and ‘Hypnotize Yourself’ with our new single. Straight up heavy Rock!!” – Doug Aldrich

ROCK IS INDEED ALIVE & WELL!!!

Listen, stream, download and watch the video for ‘Hypnotize Yourself’ here:

Get your tickets here:
https://thedeaddaisies.com/us-fall-tour-2022/

THE DEAD DAISIES US FALL DATES 

SEPTEMBER

07 – The Landis Theater                            Vineland NJ
10 – Blue Ridge Rock Festival                  Danville VA
11 – State Theatre                                      Falls Church VA
14 – Eastside Bowl                                      Nashville TN
15 – Arcada Theatre                                 St Charles IL
18 – The Vermont Hollywood                  Los Angeles CA
21 – Goldfield Trading Post                      Roseville CA
23 – Bossanova Ballroom                         Portland OR
24 – The Crocodile                                     Seattle WA

