‘STAR TREK II: THE WRATH OF KHAN’ Headed Back To Theaters In Celebration of 40th Anniversary!

One of the most celebrated and essential adventures from the STAR TREK universe, STAR TREK II: THE WRATH OF KHAN celebrates 40 years with the director’s cut on the big screen! Fathom Events, Turner Classic Movies and Paramount Pictures are bringing the iconic film back to theaters on September 4, 5 & 8 ONLY! Check out the official trailer for the big event below.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theatre box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in select movie theatres; for a complete list of theatre locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change). Please contact your local theatre for individual safety precautions.

Official Synopsis: On routine training maneuvers, Admiral James T. Kirk (William Shatner) seems resigned that this may be the last space mission of his career. But an adversary from the past has returned with a vengeance. Aided by his exiled band of genetic supermen, Khan (Ricardo Montalban)—brilliant renegade of 20th century Earth—has raided Space Station Regula One, stolen the top-secret device called Project Genesis, wrested control of another Federation starship, and now schemes to set a most deadly trap for his old enemy Kirk… with the threat of a universal Armageddon. The film is rated PG in U.S. for violence and language.

Fans will also be able to see Nichelle Nichols as the franchise’s beloved Lt. Uhura. Nichols passed away on July 30, 2022 at age 89. The radiant, ebullient actress embraced Star Trek, her role and the fans. Her legacy will outlive her for centuries.

