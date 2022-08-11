Horror Classic ‘POLTERGEIST’ Set To Arrive On 4K Ultra HD and Digital In September!

Poltergeist, the 1982 classic horror film written by Steven Spielberg and directed by Tobe Hooper, will be released on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital on?September 20th, it was announced today by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

Directed by Spielberg and directed by Hooper, Poltergeist stars JoBeth Williams, Craig T. Nelson, Zelda Rubinstein, Beatrice Straight and Heather O’Rourke.

The screenplay for Poltergeist was written by Spielberg, Michael Grais, and Mark Victor, from a story by Spielberg. The film was produced by Frank Marshall and Spielberg.

Ultra HD* showcases 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range (HDR) and a wider color spectrum, offering consumers brighter, deeper, more lifelike colors for a home entertainment viewing experience like never before.

Poltergeist?will be available on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack for $24.99 ERP?and includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc with the feature film in 4K with HDR and a Digital download of the film. Fans can also own? Poltergeist in 4K Ultra HD via purchase from select digital retailers beginning on September 20.

Official Synopsis: Suburbanites Steve (Nelson) and Diane (Williams) suddenly experience paranormal activity in their home. What starts off as minor excitement quickly turns into nasty ghostly encounters. The disappearance of their daughter Carol Anne (O’Rourke) forces the Freelings to bring in parapsychologists and a professional exorcist to exorcise their home. Directed by Tobe Hooper and featuring Oscar Nominated Visual Effects by Richard Edlund, Michael Wood and Bruce Nicholson, Poltergeist is one of the most entertaining horror films of its time.

Ultra HD Blu-ray Elements

Poltergeist Blu-ray contains the following previously released special features:

• “They Are Here: The Real World of Poltergeists Pt. 1- Science of the Spirits” RT: 15:30

• “They Are Here: The Real World of Poltergeists Pt. 2- Communing with the Dead” RT: 15:31

• “The Making of Poltergeist” RT: 7:15

• Trailer RT: 2:25

DIGITAL DISTRIBUTION ELEMENTS

On 09/20/22,?Poltergeist?4K UHD?will be available to own for streaming and download to watch anywhere in high definition and standard definition on favorite devices from select digital retailers and will be made available digitally on Video On Demand services from cable and satellite providers, and on select gaming consoles.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.