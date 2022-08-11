‘Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind’ To Receive Digital and 4K UHD Release In October — Special Features Revealed!

A shattered hero must overcome battle-inflicted blindness and seemingly insurmountable odds to save his village and, ultimately all of Earthrealm in Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, an all-new, feature-length film produced by Warner Bros. Animation in coordination with NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Games. The film arrives from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital on October 9, 2022 and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack and Blu-ray on October 11, 2022.

The action-packed Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind will be available on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (USA $29.99 SRP; Canada $34.99 SRP), Blu-ray+Digital (USA $24.99 SRP), Blu-ray (Canada $29.99 SRP), and Digital ($19.99). The Blu-ray+Digital features a Blu-ray disc with the film in hi-definition and a digital version of the movie. The 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack features an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc in 4K with HDR, a Blu-ray disc featuring the film in hi-definition, and a digital version of the movie.

Inspired by the worldwide video game sensation now celebrating its 30th anniversary, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind finds vicious, power-mad Kano determined to take over Earthrealm, one soul at a time. Assisted by a trio of cold Black Dragon mercenaries, he embarks on a brutal assault from town to defenseless town. The choice is simple: Kneel or be annihilated. But when the cocky and talented but undisciplined Kenshi doesn’t take a knee, Kano and his clan destroy the young warrior, taking his eyesight and his confidence. Under the tutelage of reluctant, retired Kuai Liang, the only one powerful enough to challenge the malevolent Kano, Kenshi finds renewed hope and a clear path to redemption. But will it be enough to stop Kano from decimating all of Earthrealm?

Manny Jacinto (Top Gun: Maverick, The Good Place) and David Wenham (Elvis, 300, The Lord of the Rings franchise) lead a terrific voice cast as Kenshi Takahashi and Kano, respectively. Returning from previous installments of the film series are Patrick Seitz (Mortal Kombat X, Aggretsuko, Naruto: Shippuden) as Scorpion, Artt Butler (Her, Star Wars: The Clone Wars) as Shang Tsung, and Debra Wilson (World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, MADtv) as Graji. And new to the Mortal Kombat Legends films is Ron Yuan (Mortal Kombat 11, Mulan) as Kuai Liang, Imari Williams (Transformers: Rescue Bots) as Tremor, Yuri Lowenthal (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe) as Kobra, Courtenay Taylor (Regular Show, OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes) as Kira, Keith Silverstein (Overwatch, Genshin Impact) as Kabal, Sumalee Montano (The Lost Symbol, Transformers Prime) as Kindra, and Lei Yin (Saint’s Row) as Peter & Sento.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind is produced and directed by Rick Morales (Mortal Kombat Legends franchise, Injustice) from a script by Jeremy Adams (Supernatural, Justice Society: World War II), who also penned the screenplays for the series’ first two films. All three films are based on the video game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. Jim Krieg (Batman: Gotham by Gaslight) is Producer. Sam Register and NetherRealm Studios’ Ed Boon are Executive Producers.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind Special Features

Digital, 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Blu-ray

Kenshi: From the Video Game to Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind (Featurette) – An in-depth exploration of fan favorite Kenshi Takahashi from his video game origins to his first sword-wielding animated appearance.

(Featurette) An in-depth exploration of fan favorite Kenshi Takahashi from his video game origins to his first sword-wielding animated appearance. Adapting Evil: Building the Black Dragon Clan (Featurette) – From King Kano to the evil ensemble of Mortal Kombat’s deep cut characters, the filmmakers reveal the approach to bringing the sinister Black Dragon Clan to life.

(Featurette) From King Kano to the evil ensemble of Mortal Kombat’s deep cut characters, the filmmakers reveal the approach to bringing the sinister Black Dragon Clan to life. Deleted Animatics – Get a behind-the-scenes look at a few intriguing scenes that were included in the initial assembly of the film, but didn’t quite make it to the final cut.

Get a behind-the-scenes look at a few intriguing scenes that were included in the initial assembly of the film, but didn’t quite make it to the final cut. Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind Audio Commentary (Audio Only) – Join producer/director Rick Morales and screenwriter Jeremy Adams for a feature-length audio commentary revealing the creative choices used to bring the all-new animated feature to the screen.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind will also be available on Movies Anywhere. Using the free Movies Anywhere app and website, consumers can access all their eligible movies by connecting their Movies Anywhere account with their participating digital retailer accounts.

