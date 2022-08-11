‘THE LOST BOYS’ To Receive Digital and 4K UHD Release In September — Special Features Revealed!

One of the most iconic films of the 80s his headed your way just in time for the spookiest of seasons! The Lost Boys, directed by Joel Schumacher and starring Kiefer Sutherland, Jason Patric, Corey Haim and Corey Feldman, will be released on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital on September 20, it was announced today by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

Directed by Schumacher, the 1987 film’s screenplay was written by Janice Fischer & James Jeremias and Jeffrey Boam from a story by Fischer & Jeremias. The film was produced by Harvey Bernhard. Richard Donner served as executive producer. The Lost Boys cast also includes Jami Gertz, Edward Herrmann, Barnard Hughes, Dianne Wiest, Jamison Newlander and Alex Winter.

Ultra HD* showcases 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range (HDR) and a wider color spectrum, offering consumers brighter, deeper, more lifelike colors for a home entertainment viewing experience like never before.

The Lost Boys will be available on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack for $24.99 ERP and includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc with the feature film in 4K with HDR and a Digital download of the film. Fans can also own The Lost Boys in 4K Ultra HD via purchase from select digital retailers beginning on September 20.

Official Synopsis: When their parents divorce, Michael (Jason Patric) and Sam Emerson (Corey Haim) move with their mother to their grandfather’s house in a California town nicknamed, “The Murder Capital of the World.” Soon after arriving, Michael gets involved with a hell-raising motorcycle gang of vampires with a charismatic leader (Kiefer Sutherland). When Sam becomes involved with the Frog Brothers (Corey Feldman and Jamison Newlander), who confess to being undercover Vampire hunters, he realizes it’s up to them to save Michael and the rest of the town from the vampire gang.

Ultra HD Blu-ray Elements



The Lost Boys Ultra HD Blu-ray contains the following previously released special features:

4K UHD Disc

Commentary by Joel Schumacher

Blu-ray Disc

Commentary by Joel Schumacher

“The Lost Boys: A Retrospective” RT: 24:00

“Inside the Vampire’s Cave: A Director’s Vision” RT: 6:58

“Inside the Vampire’s Cave: Comedy vs. Horror” RT: 4:44

“Inside the Vampire’s Cave: Fresh Blood-A New Look at Vampires” RT: 4:23

“Inside the Vampire’s Cave: The Lost Boys Sequel?” RT: 2:25

“Vamping Out: The Undead Creations of Greg Cannon” RT: 14:02

“The Return of Sam and the Frog Brothers: Haimster & Feldog-The Story of the 2 Coreys” RT: 4:30

“The Return of Sam and the Frog Brothers: Multi-Angle Video Commentary by Corey Haim, Corey Feldman and Jamison Newlander” RT: 18:23

The Lost Scenes RT: 15:16

Lou Gramm “Lost in the Shadows” Music Video RT: 4:35

Trailer RT: 1:26

