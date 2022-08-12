Horror-thriller feature The Retaliators, from Better Noise Films, co-producers of The Dirt, has announced their worldwide theatrical release. CineLife Entertainment and Trafalgar plan a worldwide theatrical release on September 14, 2022.

The release comes on the heels of a successful festival tour, during which the film world premiered at London’s Arrow Video FrightFest and had its US premiere at Screamfest, where it was the opening film, followed by more than 25 festivals worldwide, garnering a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Fans can check out the theme song of the film, “21 Bullets,” which was written by legendary Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx, along with his Sixx: A.M. bandmate, James Michael. The track also features guest appearances by several other hard rock acts, including members of Asking Alexandria, Ice Nine Kills and From Ashes to New.

The soundtrack for the highly-anticipated film features a hard-hitting lineup of rock tracks from several of Better Noise Music’s roster, many of which also make on-screen appearances, including Tommy Lee (Mötley Crüe), Ivan Moody (Five Finger Death Punch), and Jacoby Shaddix (Papa Roach).

Pre-orders are available now, including the soundtrack offered on limited collector’s edition 180-gram red and black splatter vinyl housed in a gatefold sleeve with exclusive movie stills, a 24×36 movie poster collectable, blood-spattered o-card and a digital download; digipak CD and Cassette.

THE RETALIATORS ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK Track Listing:

Papa Roach – The Ending The HU – This Is Mongol Eva Under Fire – Blow (feat. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills) From Ashes To New – Scars That I’m Hiding (feat. Anders Fridén of In Flames) Asking Alexandria – Faded Out (feat. Within Temptation) Tommy Lee – Tops (feat. Push Push) Classless Act – Classless Act (feat. Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe) Five Finger Death Punch – Darkness Settles In NOTHING MORE – TIRED OF WINNING / SHIPS IN THE NIGHT Crossbone Skully – Evil World Machine The HU – Wolf Totem (feat. Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach) Bad Wolves – If Tomorrow Never Comes (feat. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills) Cory Marks – Burn It Up Tempt – Living Dangerous (feat. Dorothy) Hyro The Hero – Who’s That Playing On The Radio? (feat. Mick Mars of Mötley Crüe and Danny Worsnop of Asking Alexandria) Cory Marks – Blame It On The Double (feat. Tyler Connolly of Theory of a Deadman and Jason Hook) All Good Things – For The Glory (feat. Hollywood Undead) The Retaliators – The Retaliators Theme (21 Bullets) (feat. Mötley Crüe, Asking Alexandria, Ice Nine Kills, From Ashes To New) The Retaliators, Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein – “Cops Are Here”

About The Film: Michael Lombardi (“Rescue Me”), Marc Menchaca (“Ozark”), and Joseph Gatt (“Game of Thrones”) headline the cast alongside Jacoby Shaddix, front man of Papa Roach, making his acting debut. The Retaliators features cameos and music by Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee, Five Finger Death Punch’s Ivan Moody, Zoltan Bathory, and Chris Kael, Papa Roach, Jaya of The Hu, Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills, Eva Under Fire’s Amanda Lyberg, Matt Brandyberry, Danny Case, Lance Dowdle, and Matt Madiro of From Ashes to New, Cory Marks, and Dan Murphy and Miles Franco of All Good Things, anchored by an original score from Emmy-winning composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein (“Stranger Things”).

Only available in theatres, pre-sale tickets are now available. Head to RETALIATORSMOVIE.COM to reserve your tickets at your local movie theater.

