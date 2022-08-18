‘THIS IS GWAR’ Documentary To Receive Blu-Ray Release In October — Special Features Revealed!

The critically acclaimed documentary This is GWAR was released earlier this summer via Shudder, AMC Network’s premium streaming service for horror, thriller, and the supernatural. On October 25th, This is GWAR will be released on Blu-Ray and DVD. It is available for pre-order HERE. Both the Blu-Ray and DVD will be chock full of special features which are listed in detail below.

This is GWAR is the powerful story of the iconic heavy metal art collective, as told by the humans who have fought to keep it alive for over thirty years. The feature documentary includes interviews with the band members, both past and present, and other artists, including Weird Al Yankovic, Thomas Lennon, Alex Winter, Bam Margera, and Ethan Embry, including never seen footage of legendary GWAR frontman Dave Brockie (Oderus Urungus).

This is GWAR is directed by Scott Barber (Orange Years: The Nickelodeon Story), with producers Tommy Avallone (Bill Murray Stories) and Josh Goldbloom (V/H/S/94). Executive Producers include Bill Parks, Zach Blair, Matthew Helderman, and Luke Taylor

Guitarist Brent Purgason on the upcoming release, “We are really happy to see This is GWAR available on Blu-Ray soon. While it’s impossible to tell the entire history of the band in one movie, the doc does an amazing job of showing the trials, tribulations, successes and losses of the legendary GWAR!”

“We’re really excited to get this out there, so people can add This is GWAR to their home collection. You can never have enough GWAR! We have a lot of really cool special features, we think folks will really love,” adds director Scott Barber.

Blu-Ray and DVD Special Features

1) Behind the scenes of a GWAR show

2) GWAR on Empire Records (As told by Ethan Embry)

3) The Legend of GWAR: The Story of the Scumdogs of the Universe

4) The Last Interview with Dave Brockie

5) GWAR From The Outside: Bonus Interviews

6) Four Pillars of GWAR: A brief deep dive into the origin of GWAR focusing on Hunter Jackson, Dave Brockie, Chuck Varga, and Don Drakulich

7) Slave Pit Walk Through with Michael Bishop

8) An Important Message from the Scumdogs of the Universe

9) This Is GWAR Commentary Track From Bob Gorman and Mike Derks

About GWAR

The story of GWAR is carved across the history of this hopeless planet, but GWARthemselves are not of this world…Their story begins far past Uranus, in the deepest reaches of space, where the beings known as GWAR were warriors in the Scumdogs of the Universe, an elite fighting force in the army of the Master of All Reality. But GWARproved too reckless and powerful, and after a series of tragic but hilarious blunders, they were banished to the furthest reaches of the galaxy, with orders to conquer an insignificant backwater prehistoric mudball known as the planet Earth. Once here, GWAR, the original Ancient Aliens, shaped the face of the globe, wiping out the dinosaurs, and mating with apes to create the human race. Having accidentally given rise to all human history, the Master of All Reality froze them in Antarctic ice where they could do no more harm. It was there they were discovered by a shady entrepreneur known as Sleazy P Martini, who sat the band down in front of professional wrestling, late-night horror movies, heavy metal music, and a steady diet of crack cocaine until GWAR became the cultural force they are today!

About Shudder

AMC Networks’ Shudder is a premium streaming video service, super-serving members with the best selection in genre entertainment, covering horror, thrillers, and the supernatural. Shudder’s expanding library of film, TV series, and originals is available on most streaming devices in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand.

