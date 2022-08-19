Country Legend BLAKE SHELTON Channels ‘90s Country Vibes With “No Body” Single and Music Video

Warner Music Nashville superstar Blake Shelton is sharing his latest song and official music video. “No Body” is out today and is hitting all the notes and dance steps Shelton intended (LISTEN HERE).

The song is “soaked in ‘90s country vibes,” according to Billboard, while Taste of Country said, “Not only is the song’s production a hat-tip to the ‘90s country sound, but its narrative pulls from a wellspring of nostalgic memories, including hearing ‘Conway (Twitty) on the radio’ and its ‘scoot the boots’ lyric.”

It’s the love of country music that brought the Grand Ole Opry member to Nashville as a teenager, back in the ‘90s. “All I ever considered myself was a country singer,” he recently told Entertainment Tonight. “I love country music and that’s on my horizon – from a career standpoint – just keeping that thing going and having songs on the radio and being able to go out and tour and play. That’s what I do. I am a country singer.”

To complete the retro sound of the song, Shelton travels back in time to a country bar filled with line-dancing patrons wearing classic wardrobe from the age. Shelton dons a mullet for the video that ET calls “joyful.” Catch the music video, directed by Adam Rothlein, HERE.

Shelton, who is celebrating his 12th year as a Grand Ole Opry member, will return to the hallowed stage on Saturday, Sept. 10 for performances in both the early and late shows. He will no doubt perform his new single as well as several of his 28 No. 1 hits.

About Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton continues to add to his impressive resume of music with the release of his latest single “No Body.” The song comes on the heels of his most recent album Body Language Deluxe, which features his Platinum-selling 28th country radio chart-topper, “Happy Anywhere” (featuring Gwen Stefani). Prior to “Happy Anywhere,” Shelton and Stefani celebrated a 2x Platinum, multi-week No. 1 with “Nobody But You,” which is now approaching 500 million global streams. The single made its TV debut on the 62nd GRAMMY Awards, where Shelton was also nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for his hit “God’s Country.” The 4x Platinum smash earned the 2019 CMA Award and 2020 ACM Award for Single of the Year. As his award wins approach the hundreds, Shelton remains a force in the industry with ACM (5), AMA (3), CMA (10), CMT (11) and People’s Choice Awards (7), among many others.

As a coach for the Emmy Award-winning television show The Voice, Shelton is an eight-time champion, most recently with his contestant Cam Anthony. He and Carson Daly recently revealed that they would be teaming up to executive produce and star in a new celebrity game show, Barmageddon, to air on USA Network. The Grand Ole Opry member also remains focused on his Ole Red partnership with Ryman Hospitality, with locations currently in Tishomingo, Nashville, Gatlinburg and Orlando. A noted humanitarian, Shelton has helped raise millions of dollars for children’s hospitals, disaster relief organizations, food banks and more in his home state of Oklahoma and throughout the entire country.

