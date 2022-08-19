Powerhouse Vocalist CHAYLA HOPE Announces Collaboration With Shway Papers With New Single “High”

Cleveland-based powerhouse Chayla Hope has unveiled “High,” the latest single from the vinyl-presser-turned-pop-star’s debut record Damn, Feelings, due out October 28th. A transporting, synth-pop, fever dream marked by crisp dance production, disco guitar, and Hope’s unfailing flair for vocal dramatics, the song details the desire to escape and rise above a toxic relationship. “It’s about being so done with a situation that you will do anything in your power to not feel the emotional pain,” she says. “There’s an empowering message to it too: ‘if you’re going to let me down, I’m going to get high’ and rise above it.”

For the release of “High,” Hope has partnered with Shway Papers to create Chayla Hope-branded rolling papers (available for purchase HERE). Shway Papers was founded in 2020 during the pandemic as a creative outlet for Cleveland artist and musician MellowMan Funk. With its high-quality smoke experience and eye-catching variety of artwork on the booklets designed by Mellow himself, Shway has become a movement and a way of life as the company is collaborating with many different brands and getting retail placement. Now that things have opened up more, Shway is throwing events and pop-ups, staying in tune with the art and music culture from which it was born.

“High” follows the release of “Love In Lo-Fi,” “Falling,” and “Forget me Not,” mixed by 10-time GRAMMY award winner Josh Gudwin (Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa).

Chayla Hope is pop’s next great voice. Making a name for herself in Cleveland’s music scene pressing vinyl at Gotta Groove Records and collaborating with up-and-coming producer Jesty Beatz (aka Holy Mattress Money), her sophisticated take on the sounds of the ‘80s and ‘90s recalls the influence of Kate Bush, Whitney Houston, Annie Lennox, and Robyn, marrying inventive arrangements with an impressive range and infectious spirit.

Throughout her life, Chayla has had to overcome obstacles like heartbreak and trauma by dressing up, performing, and powering through by sheer force of her artistic and creative vision. She has long been fascinated by the juxtaposition of happy music masking sad lyrics, exploring the complicated nature of human experience through its most common facet: our feelings.

A proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community who found her performance identity doing drag, it’s no surprise Chayla was selected to sing the theme song for Care Bears: Unlock The Magic and has numerous features in the show’s soundtrack and merchandise, embodying its core themes of empowerment, inclusion, and self-understanding through her music.

