DOPE Release Official Music Video for “Believe” (feat. Drama Club)

Coming on the heels of the announcement of their seventh studio album Blood Money Part Zer0 being released on February 24, 2023; New York City electro metal pioneers Dope have unveiled their first music video for the track “Believe” (feat. Drama Club). The video was directed by Edsel & Co Directed by Matt Zane. The video for “Believe” (feat. Drama Club) can be seen below.

The video stars Fivel Stewart, who is best known for her work in the acclaimed series “Atypical” and recently in the Sam Raimi produced/Sandra Oh starring horror film “Umma.” The clip co-stars Johnnie Guilbert, a solo acoustic artist who has amassed over a million followers on multiple platforms. The video follows Fivel and Johnnie on a psychedelic journey into the desert and beyond, while the band powers through their performance during a snowstorm. The energy of the song is very dark, but ultimately, it resolves to help the listener to find peace. Edsel delivers the lyrics of: “We live and learn, die and burn, so in the end. I believe in love, cause that’s where it all begins.“

The song “Believe” was originally a demo from Edsel’s previously anonymous side project titled Drama Club, which exploded onto the scene in 2014. Drama Club toured the world with Black Veil Brides, Falling in Reverse and also appeared on the entire Warped Tour of 2015. The video for the track also features some of the final creative efforts of Amie Harwick aka Amie Nichole, who worked as both choreographer and a dancer in the video. Amie was a long-time friend of the band and tragically passed away after the filming commenced.

Blood Money Part Zer0 is the band’s first release in 7 years and is the follow up to 2016’s highly successful Blood Money Part 1, which debuted at #27 on the Billboard top 200, selling over 15K units in its first week. Dope has sold more than a million combined albums and have amassed an incredible audience of nearly 2-million monthly listeners on Spotify, while racking up more than 100 million plays on their cult classic “Die MF Die.” In a move to demonstrate the bands sincere appreciation to their loyal fanbase for more than 2 decades, the band is giving away Blood Money Part Zer0 for FREE digitally. Longtime fans, curious listeners and people that enjoy gratis music can sign up to download the album for free on the band’s website. A physical pre-order will also be available on the band’s website for fans that want to purchase the new album in various physical available here: www.DopeTheBand.com.

Dope recently released an introspective infomercial, which doubled as a behind the scenes look into the real life of Edsel, his private life, and his many ventures outside of Dope. A very private person, virtually inactive on social media, Edsel is intentionally secretive about what he does with his time between records and tours. This video serves as a direct message to the fans, inviting them to see behind the curtain of the mysterious man, who’s creativity they have supported for years. In the end, the video is ultimately an introduction to Blood Money Part Zer0 and will feature teaser clips from the upcoming music videos for “Believe” and “No Respect,” but is also so much more. The introduction to Blood Money Part Zer0 video can be seen here: https://youtu.be/nOQamwy7cvw.

Dope will be touring in 2023 in support of Blood Money Part Zer0 as part of the Rise Of The Machine Tour with Static-X and Fear Factory. The 42-date trek kicks off February 25, 2023, in San Francisco, CA and wraps up April 15, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets for all stops on the Rise Of The Machine Tour can be found at: www.DopeTheBand.com.

Rise Of The Machine North American Tour 2023

Feb 25 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Feb 27 – Portland, OR – Roseland

Feb 28 – Seattle, WA – Showbox

Mar 01 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theater

Mar 02 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

Mar 03 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert Hall

Mar 04 – Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewhouse

Mar 05 – Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades

Mar 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren

Mar 08 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater

Mar 09 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

Mar 10 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Mar 11 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater

Mar 12 – Houston, TX – House Of Blues

Mar 14 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater

Mar 15 – Orlando, FL – Plaza Live

Mar 16 – Charlotte, NC – Underground

Mar 17 – Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

Mar 18 – Philadelphia, PA – T.L.A.

Mar 19 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Mar 21 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

Mar 22 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s

Mar 23 – Montreal, QC – Corona

Mar 24 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix

Mar 25 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

Mar 26 – Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues

Mar 28 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian

Mar 29 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

Mar 30 – Columbus, OH – The King of Clubs

Mar 31– Ft. Wayne, IN – The Clyde

Apr 01 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

Apr 02 – Green Bay, WI – Epic Event Center

Apr 04 – Grand Rapids, MI – Intersection

Apr 05 – St. Louis, MO – Del Mar Hall

Apr 06 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

Apr 07 – Chicago, IL – House Of Blues

Apr 08 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

Apr 09 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theater

Apr 11 – Denver, CO – The Summit

Apr 13 – Las Vegas, NH – House Of Blues

Apr 14 – San Diego, CA – House Of Blues

Apr 15 – Los Angeles, Ca – Belasco Theater

ABOUT DOPE:

Dope have spent the last 25 years delivering their uncompromising message to the masses. Through their six previous studio albums, the band has never pulled punches with their music or their message. The band made a name for themselves around New York City and eventually signed with Epic Records for their debut. The sophomore album Life spawned the track “Die MF Die” which has become a staple in basic training and garnered the band a dedicated military following from that introduction. The band has also found mainstream success through their inclusion in various movie soundtracks and wrestling integrations specifically with the WWE. At a time when music trends changed, Dope continued to maintain their relevance with their audience through direct fan correspondence. This relationship garners Dope approximately 1.7 million monthly listeners, puts them in the top 1% of all streaming artists and a dedicated following that most people are unaware of to this day. As the band gets ready to launch in to the next 25 years of their career with Blood Money Part Zer0, the world needs the brutal honesty that Edsel and Dope have come to be known for.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.