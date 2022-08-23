Paramount+ Unveils Stacked Lineup of Contestants For The Highly Anticipated Return of ‘INK MASTER’

Paramount+ has unveiled the stacked lineup of returning tattoo artists who will be competing in the new season of hit reality competition series INK MASTER, which will premiere exclusively on the service Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the U.S. and Canada and roll out internationally where Paramount+ is available. A first-look trailer and official artwork were also released for the series, which will be hosted by Joel Madden, lead vocalist for the pop/punk band Good Charlotte and co-founder of music companies Veeps and MDDN.

In the new season of INK MASTER, hosted by artist, entrepreneur and culture enthusiast Madden, legendary all-star artists return to compete in the ultimate tattoo competition. The artists will battle it out and face some of the most exciting and epic challenges seen in the history of the competition, all for the biggest grand prize yet: $250,000 and the title of “Ink Master.”

Meet the INK MASTER Contestants:

Angel Rose: Season 11, Season 13

Bob Jones: Season 13

Chris Shockley: Season 11

Creepy Jason: Season 12

Deanna James: Season 10

Gian Karle: Season 8

Hiram Casas: Season 13

Holli Marie: Season 12,

Katie McGowan: Season 6, Season 9

Pon: Season 12

From MTV Entertainment Studios and Truly Original, the 10-episode season also introduces three new judges: Ryan Ashley, the first female tattoo artist to win INK MASTER (season eight); Nikko Hurtado, one of the world’s best color realism artists; and Ami James, a well-known Japanese tattoo specialist and entrepreneur with almost 30 years of experience. Former host Dave Navarro returns to the series as the “Master of Chaos,” introducing crazy twists and game-changing bombs to the competition.

The legends will need to prove they possess the high-level skills that set an Ink Master apart: composition, precision, color theory, finesse, stamina and endurance. With stakes higher than they’ve ever been, a single misstep could send them home and, in the end, only one artist will walk away with the title.

INK MASTER is executive produced by Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock and Andrea Richter for Truly Original. Benjamin Hurvitz, Jessica Zalkind and Tim Palazzola serve as executive producers and Donny Hugo Herran and Angela Liao as executives in charge of production for MTV Entertainment Studios.

