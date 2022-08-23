‘Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!’— Zoinks! A New Mystery Unravels on DIGITAL October 4th & DVD October 18th!

Everyone’s favorite mystery-solving gang is back! Grab your Scooby Snacks and get ready to go undercover as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment releases Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! on Digital October 4th and DVD on October 18th. In addition to the 72-minute all-new original animated film, the DVD release also includes three bonus classic Scooby-Doo! episodes. Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! will be available to own on Digital for $14.99 SRP (US and Canada) and on DVD for $19.98 SRP ($24.98 in Canada).

Official Synopsis: Mystery Inc. has cracked the case to top all cases! They’ve tracked down Coco Diablo, the head of the notorious costume crime syndicate that colludes The Black Knight, Space Kook and the Ghost Diver. With Coco and her kitty in prison, Mystery Inc. thinks that they can finally enjoy a break. Wrong! Suddenly, menacing doppelgänger ghosts of the Scooby crew and favorite classic foes show up in Coolsville to threaten Halloween. Now it’s up to the meddling kids – and their unlikely new partner Coco – to unmask the latest scoundrel and save Halloween! For Shaggy and Scooby-Doo, with trick-or-treating on the line – this time it’s personal!

Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! features the familiar voice talents of Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo/Fred Jones, Grey DeLisle as Daphne Blake, Matthew Lillard as Shaggy Rogers and Kate Micucci as Velma Dinkley. Cecilia Aranovich (Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog) serves as producer and director from a script written by Mike Ryan (Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog). Sam Register (Looney Tunes Cartoons) serves as executive producer.

Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! will also be available on Cartoon Network and HBO Max during this year’s annual Scoobtober celebration.

BONUS EPISODES

El Bandito,

Headless Horseman of Halloween

To Switch a Witch

