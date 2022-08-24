ARMY OF DARKNESS Collector’s Edition Arrives in 4K + BLU-RAY and STEELBOOK This October!

Scream Factory™ has announced the upcoming release of Army of Darkness (Collector’s Edition) on 4K UHD + Blu-Ray™ and in a Limited Edition Steelbook. The release is slated to drop on October 4, 2022.

The release of the comedy horror film features a 4K scan of the Original Camera Negative, marking its first-time Ultra High-Definition release. Fans of this third installment of the popular Evil Dead phenomenon can pre-order their copies on ShoutFactory.com and other fine retailers.

Bound in human flesh and inked in blood, the ancient “Necronomicon” – the Book of the Dead – unleashes unspeakable evil upon mankind in director Sam Raimi’s (Darkman, Drag Me To Hell) outrageously hilarious third chapter in his Evil Dead Trilogy.

Back to do battle with the hideous “Deadites,” Bruce Campbell returns to the role of Ash, the handsome, shotgun-toting, chainsaw-armed department store clerk from S-Mart’s housewares division. Demonic forces time warp him – and his ’73 Oldsmobile – into England’s Dark Ages, where he romances a beauty (Embeth Davidtz, The Amazing Spider-Man) and faces legions of the undead. Can Ash save the living from the evil dead, rescue his girlfriend, and get back to his own time?

SPECIAL FEATURES:

DISC 1 – (Theatrical Version – 4K UHD)

In Dolby Vision (HDR Compatible) NEW 2022 4K Scan of the Original Camera Negative approved by director Sam Raimi, director of photography Bill Pope, and editor Bob Murawski

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

DISC 2 – (Theatrical Version – Blu-ray)

NEW 2022 4K Scan of the Original Camera Negative approved by director Sam Raimi, director of photography Bill Pope, and editor Bob Murawski Medieval Times: The Making of “Army Of Darkness” feature-length documentary with over 20 people interviewed including Star & Co-Producer Bruce Campbell, Actors Ted Raimi, Bill Moseley, Patricia Tallman and many more… Original Ending Alternate Opening with optional commentary by Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell Deleted Scenes with optional commentary by Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell Theatrical Trailer TV Spots U.S. Video Promo

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

DISC 3 – (Director’s Cut – Blu-ray)

Audio Commentary with director Sam Raimi, actor Bruce Campbell and co-writer Ivan Raimi Creating the Deadites – vintage featurette On-the-Set Video Footage Compilation Behind-the-Scenes Footage from KNB Effects, Inc. Vintage “Making of” featurette Extended interview clips

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

DISC 4 – (International Cut – Blu-ray)

Television Cut (Standard Definition) The Men Behind the Army – vintage featurette International Theatrical Trailer Still Galleries with rare behind-the-scenes photos and props Storyboards

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0 (International Cut)

