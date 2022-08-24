THE MIDNIGHT Release Romantic and Moving Ballad “Heart Worth Breaking”

The Midnight release the romantic and moving ballad “Heart Worth Breaking”. The new single tells a small-town love story of a young couple with their lives ahead of them and is the first ballad to be released from the band’s forthcoming new LP Heroes – due out September 9th via Counter Records. “Heart Worth Breaking” follows a series of rousing singles including the infectious “Brooklyn. Friday. Love.,” the transcendent “Avalanche,” the electrifying “Heartbeat,” and the propulsive “Change Your Heart or Die” – exemplifying that the album’s massive highs are matched with emotive ballads that offer evocative real-life vignettes. Spanning 13 tracks, Heroes is a striking patchwork of portraits—and it will all come together when it comes alive.

Listen to “Heart Worth Breaking” on the platform of your choice – Click Here!

The Midnight was started by Southern-born, Atlanta-based singer/songwriter Tyler Lyle and Denmark-born, LA based drummer and producer Tim McEwan. Throughout the new album the duo excels at creating memorable songs with massive synths and singalong choruses that immediately resonate. Their expansion to a five-piece band with the addition of Lelia Broussard on bass, Royce Whittaker on guitar, and Justin Klunk on saxophone and synth has given the group the ability to realize their potential both on live and on record. Heroes was produced by The Midnight’s own McEwan and was mixed by Ingmar Carlson (Tate McCrae, Disclosure, Carly Rae Jepsen).

Heroes is the band’s fourth LP and the third in a trilogy of albums that started with 2018’s Kids – which reached #1 on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Chart – and was followed by Monsters in 2020. Lyle breaks it down very simply, “…for me, Kids is self-knowledge, Monsters is self-love, and then Heroes is empathy.” You can hear this shift in the new songs which are more visceral and warmer and it’s without a doubt that Heroes ushers in The Midnight’s next era with some of their biggest and boldest songs yet. Out September 9th, listen to new single ”Heart Worth Breaking” HERE, pre-order/pre-save the Heroes LP HERE, and catch the band live this coming fall – confirmed dates below.

THE MIDNIGHT ON TOUR:

9/21 @ Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas, NV

9/23 @ Belly Up in Aspen, CO

9/24 @ Mission Ballroom in Denver, CO

9/25 @ The Complex in Salt Lake City, UT

9/26 @ The Knitting Factory in Boise, ID

9/28 @ The Paramount in Seattle, WA

9/29 @ Crystal Ballroom in Portland, OR

10/1 @ Fox Theater in Oakland, CA

10/2 @ Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA

10/4 @ The Observatory North Park in San Diego, CA

10/5 @ The Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ

10/6 @ The Rialto in Tucson, AZ

10/7-10/9 @ Austin City Limits Fest Weekend 1 in Austin, TX

10/9 @ Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, OK

10/10 @ The Truman in Kansas City, MO

10/11 @ The Pageant in St. Louis, MO

10/13 @ Iron City in Birmingham, AL

10/14 @ The Civic Center in New Orleans, LA

10/14-10/16 @ Austin City Limits Fest Weekend 2 in Austin, TX

