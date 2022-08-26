King’s X Unveil “All God’s Children” Track From New Album ‘Three Sides Of One’

The legendary King’s X, comprised of dUg Pinnick, Ty Tabor & Jerry Gaskill, recently announced the release of their 13th studio album ‘Three Sides of One’ on the 2nd September 2022, representing their first new music in 14 years.

The band has officially launched the video for, ‘All God’s Children’, the third track taken from the forthcoming album, “Three Sides Of One”. When asked about his thoughts on the song and subject material, Tabor, simply answered; “I have nothing to say about it. The song is what I have to say about it”.

Listen to the bands recent singles:

‘Let It Rain’: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=BWUrrCB_Ulo

‘Give It Up’ : https://youtu.be/99pyxedohpk

‘All God’s Children’: https://youtu.be/1rNqcKE2AOE

‘Three Sides of One’ will be available as Limited CD Digipak, Gatefold 180g 2LP+CD+LP-booklet & as Digital Album. There will also be a Limited Deluxe 180g Orange/Red Marble 2LP+CD+LP-booklet that also includes a poster and a hand-numbered print, as well as an exclusive variant of the front cover artwork. Pre-order now here: https://kingsx.lnk.to/ ThreeSidesOfOne

During 2019, the members congregated at Black Sound Studio in Pasadena, CA with Emmy Award-winning producer Michael Parnin to bring ‘Three Sides of One’ to life. Despite consistent touring, they hadn’t cut a new LP since 2008. Nevertheless, the guys picked up where they left off. Creative confidant and collaborator Wally Farkas rolled through, and they channelled their incredible chemistry on tape.

Of the new album, dUg Pinnick comments: “When I think of it, King’s X feels like a couple of old best friends coming together, shooting the shit, and having a good time, it’s instinctual. When I would listen to demo tapes of Jerry and Ty for the record, it gave me a great perspective on how blessed I am to be in King’s X. What they did on Three Sides of One sounded so good. For as familiar as it is, it’s like I’m in a new band.”

Ty adds: “This time, we sat around, listened to each other’s ideas, and would collectively say, ‘Let’s work on that’. It was the most enjoyable album I’ve personally ever recorded in my entire life, period.”

Jerry continues: “I’ll cherish what we did in my heart forever. Everything lined up perfectly.”

‘Three Sides of One’ tracklisting:

1. Let It Rain 04:28

2. Flood Pt. 1 03:03

3. Nothing But The Truth 06:03

4. Give It Up 02:59

5. All God’s Children 05:32

6. Take The Time 03:45

7. Festival 03:30

8. Swipe Up 03:46

9. Holidays 03:22

10. Watcher 03:43

11. She Called Me Home 03:57

12. Every Everywhere 02:40