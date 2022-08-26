MURDERDOLLS Celebrate 20th anniversary of Debut Album; Special Live Event Announced!

What if Russ Meyer and Jason Voorhees formed a band… you’d get the Murderdolls. The Murderdolls burst onto the hard rock music scene in August 2002. The band invaded the music world at a time when the scene was flooded with Nu Metal and was aching for something a little different. The Murderdolls stood out with their tongue in cheek lyrics that ranged from necrophilia to crossdressing and music that was a cross between the hard rock of Motley Crue and Alice Cooper with the punk attitude of the Misfits and New York Dolls. The result was polarizing musically, lyrically and visually.



August 20th marked the 20th anniversary of the release of the band’s first album, “Beyond The Valley of the Murderdolls”. To celebrate this milestone, members Acey Slade and Eric Griffin will be staging a special event in conjunction with the Silver Scream Con on Sunday, August 28th. Due to overwhelming demand the Murderdolls signing originally scheduled to take place at Blackcraft Cult store in Salem, MA on August 28th, has been moved to the Silver Scream convention at the Hilton Double Tree North Shore in Danvers MA. In addition to a larger location, times are now extended to 12 noon-5pm, with the live stream taking place from 3-5pm EST.



Silver Scream Con

Doubletree Boston North Shore

Danvers, MA – 50 Ferncroft Road, 01923

https://www.silverscreamcon.com/



The event will be live streamed on several platforms including:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvbUPL3Ps7NwhOHMGW2PQAg

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@murderdollsofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Murderdollsofficial/



Acey and Eric will also be doing a meet-n-greet after the announcement for those in attendance at Silver Scream Con.



Acey Slade tells us, “Celebrating the anniversary of Beyond the Valley of the Murderdolls with Eric is magical. It only makes sense that we kick off this celebration in one of the most magical cities in the world, Salem, MA. We can’t wait to hang out with all our ghoul scout friends and fiends on our Instagram and YouTube pages and let you know what we have been up to after all this time. See ya soon and stay ghoul!”



Eric continues: “Join Acey Slade and I in Witch City, USA as we crank back the clock 20 years and celebrate the anniversary of ‘Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls” with our friends at Silver Scream Con. We’ll be streaming live on Sunday August 28th. Kick off the spooky season early this year with Murderdolls.”



The Murderdolls did a number of major tours in support of Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls. By the summer of 2003, the tenacity of the band was paying off. Tours with Iron Maiden, Papa Roach and the Foo Fighters around the world and a top 40 UK single with ‘White Wedding’ made the band fan favorite in Metal Hammer Magazine (Best Over All Band, Best New Band, Best Album Sleeve, Metal Edge Magazine (Best New Band), Kerrang (#1 Best Album) and Rock Sound.



The band went on hiatus so that guitarist Joey Jordison could focus on his other band Slipknot and aside from the 2010 album Women and Children Last, the band has been in a purgatory of obscurity and urban legend.



On May 9th 2018 Drummer Ben ‘The Ghoul’ Graves passed away from cancer and there was a Murderdolls reunion for one show in LA on August 16, 2018. Talks of a 20th Anniversary celebration began in the spring of 2021 and the ground work was being laid when Guitarist Joey Joridison, who had been suffering from transverse Myelitis, passed away on July 26th, 2021.



While the band is currently inactive, The Murderdolls legacy deserves an official venue.



This website and all socials are waving the flag for all of the Murderdolls alumni and their growing legion of fans affectionally known as The Ghoulscouts. Anchoring that flag are surviving members Acey Slade along with Eric Griffin.



In conjunction with this anniversary, the band are also unveiling their new website located at muderdollsofficial.com.



Watch for more exciting announcements from The Murderdolls in conjunction with this special anniversary.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.