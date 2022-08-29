Dan Aykroyd and Chevy Chase Join Forces For R.L. Stine Adaptation ‘Zombie Town’

“Zombie Town“, a family-friendly, action-packed adventure based on acclaimed author R.L. Stine‘s book of the same name is now in production in Ontario, Canada. Blending teen romance, humor and mystery while providing a new twist on traditional zombie movies, “Zombie Town” will premiere in U.S. theaters this December and will stream on various services early next year, including Hulu in the U.S. and ABC Australia.

Recognized as the Best-selling Children’s Book series author of all time by the Guinness Book of World Records, R.L. Stine’s books have been enjoyed by generations of readers who have delighted in his signature style of humor, horror and teen adventure.

John Gillespie, Trimuse Entertainment Founder and Executive Producer noted, “We are delighted to bring the pages of R.L. Stine’s Zombie Town to the screen and equally thrilled to be working with such an exceptional cast and crew on this production. A three-time Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award winner with book sales of over $500 million, R.L. Stine has a phenomenal track record of crafting stories that engage and entertain audiences.”

Zombie Town stars legendary Oscar nominated actor/comedian Dan Aykroyd (Ghostbusters, Driving Miss Daisy), Henry Czerny (Mission Impossible, Curse of Buckout Road) and comedic legend Chevy Chase (Vacation, Caddyshack).

Rounding out the cast is rising star Marlon Kazadi (Supergirl, Riverdale) who was recognized as Best Young Actor at the 2020 New York International Film Awards. Joining Marlon as co-teen lead is social media phenom Madi Monroe(Around the World in 80 Days) who signed a multi-picture deal to work with Viva Kids on animated family films and was named one of the top 20 TikTok creators to watch, with over 17.3 million followers on the platform. Also joining the cast are Scott Thompson and Bruce McCulloch from seminal Canadian comedy show Kids in the Hall.

Executive Producers are Trimuse Entertainment, Toonz Media Group, Lookout Entertainment, Viva Pictures, and Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy, Bad Blood). Directed by renowned Canadian animator Peter Lepeniotis (Nut Job, Toy Story 2), Zombie Town promises to deliver excitement and intrigue to fans of Zombie movies.

Trimuse is in development with several scripts and director Nick Copus (Animal Kingdom, Titans). Paco Alvarez and Mark Holdom of Trimuse negotiated the deal to acquire the rights to Stine’s Zombie Town.

