IN THIS MOMENT Announce Fall Release Date For ‘Blood 1983’ EP

GRAMMY® Award-nominated hard rock outfit In This Moment release the first track “Whore 1983” from their forthcoming Blood 1983 EP.
The Blood 1983 EP commemorates the ten year anniversary of the band’s Gold-certified album Blood (2012) and will be available digitally across all digital service providers as well as CD October 21 via BMG. To pre-save/pre-add/pre-order the Blood 1983 EP click HERE.
“We are excited to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of our album ‘Blood’ by bringing this new EP to life. ‘Blood’ changed our lives and shifted our career in a way we will never forget,” says Maria Brink. “We created this reimagined version because we wanted to give our beautiful fans something to be excited about. ‘Blood 1983’ is just that… we can’t wait for the world to hear it.”
The EP was Co-Produced by Tyler Bates and Dan Haigh, and mixed by Zakk Cervini.
“The collab between In This Moment, the inimitable Dan Haigh of GUNSHIP, and myself, yielded an awesome reimagining of four of the band’s classic songs; leaning into synth wave and industrial music that has inspired all of us throughout our careers in music,” says Tyler Bates. “We love it!”
Blood 1983 EP TRACK LISTING:
- 1983
- Adrenalize 1983
- Burn 1983
- Blood 1983
- Whore 1983
This past weekend, the group launched their Blood 1983 tour with special guests Nothing More, Sleep Token and Cherry Bombs. The tour has the group set to take over stages in major markets including Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Los Angeles and Chicago from August through October 2022. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now.
The Blood 1983 Tour
Tue, Aug 30 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Thu, Sept 1 Lubbock, TX Lonestar Events Center
Fri, Sep 2 Dallas, TX Southside Ballroom
Sat, Sep 3 Pryor, OK Rocklahoma
Tue, Sep 6 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle
Thu, Sep 8 Alton, VA Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Fri, Sep 9 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore
Sat, Sep 10 Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues
Tue, Sep 13 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore
Thu, Sep 15 Wallingford, CT Oakdale Theatre
Sat, Sep 16 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sun, Sep 18 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
Tue, Sep 20 Columbus, OH Kemba Live
Wed, Sep 21 Cleveland, OH The Agora
Fri, Sep 23 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Festival
Sat, Sep 24 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Center
Sun, Sep 25 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live ?
Tue, Sep 27 Maplewood, MN Myth Live
Wed, Sep 28 Grand Forks, ND Alerus Center
Fri, Sep 30 Great Falls, MT Centene Stadium
Sat, Oct 1 Spokane, WA The Podium
Mon, Oct 3 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre
Tue, Oct 4 Portland, OR Arlene Schinitzer Concert Hall
Wed, Oct 5 Reno, NV Grand Theatre
Fri, Oct 7 Garden City, ID Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Sat, Oct 8 Central Point, OR Bi-Mart Amphitheater
Tue, Oct 11 San Diego, CA Observatory North Park
Wed, Oct 12 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
Fri, Oct 14 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues
Sat, Oct 15 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
Tue, Oct 18 Omaha, NE The Admiral
Wed, Oct 19 Kansas City, MO Midland Theatre
Fri, Oct 21 Chicago, IL Radius
Sat, Oct 22 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom
Sun, Oct 23 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE – outdoor stage
? – No Nothing More
