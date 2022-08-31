NITA STRAUSS Drops Instrumental Single & Live Music Video “SUMMER STORM”

Superstar guitarist and unstoppable force of nature, “Hurricane” NITA STRAUSS, has unleashed her brand new instrumental single, “Summer Storm” today, with an accompanying live music video shot on her recent US headline tour. Stream the new track on your platform of choice HERE and watch the music video below!

Speaking on her latest opus, NITA shares: “Instrumental music is where my heart is, and Summer Storm might be the song I feel captures my personal style the most: cathartic, driving and emotional. While a lot of the upcoming record will have guest vocalists, I’m also so proud of the instrumental tracks and excited to officially unleash this one on the world!”

The new track sees Nita return to her instrumental roots following her previous single, the enormously successful “Dead Inside” which featured guest vocals from Disturbed’s David Draiman and saw NITA become the first ever solo female to have a #1 hit at Active Rock Radio.

NITA has been hard at work on her second solo studio album. More news to come on that soon.

