The Sopranos Official Convention Coming To Los Angeles In December! — David Chase, Edie Falco & More To Appear!

The Sopranos phenomenon is upon us! Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Creation Entertainment announced today The Sopranos Official Convention coming to the Los Angeles Convention Center on December 17-18, 2022. This marks the first officially licensed fan convention for HBO’s critically acclaimed series The Sopranos. Tickets are now on sale at www.sopranosconvention.com.

Special guests will include Creator, Writer and Producer of The Sopranos and seven-time Emmy® Award winner David Chase, four-time Emmy® Award winning actress Edie Falco (‘Carmela Soprano’, wife of Tony Soprano), two-time Emmy® Award nominated Dominic Chianese (‘Corrado “Junior” Soprano’, Tony’s uncle), Robert Iler (‘A.J. Soprano’, Carmela and Tony’s son), Vincent Pastore (‘Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero’), two-time Emmy® Award nominated Aida Turturro (‘Janice Soprano’, Tony’s sister), Federico Castelluccio (‘Furio Giunta’), and David Proval (‘Richie Aprile’). Additional cast to be announced.

Hailed as one of television’s essential dramas, The Sopranos follows Tony Soprano, husband, father, and mob boss whose professional and private strains land him in therapy, portraying the difficulties that he faces as he tries to balance his family life with his role as the leader of a criminal organization. Many critics and fans consider the HBO series to be the greatest series of all time. Now, there is a current renaissance of popularity for The Sopranos, attracting a whole new generation of viewers, as well as being re-watched by those who enjoyed it during its record-breaking first run.

The Sopranos won 21 Primetime Emmy® Awards, five Golden Globe Awards and was honored with two consecutive Peabody Awards. The series also won several major guild awards for its actors, directors, producers and writers. The Sopranos aired for six seasons between 1999 to 2007 and can be streamed now on HBO Max.

Erin Ferries, Senior VP of Creation Entertainment said, “The Sopranos has long been my favorite TV show and it is a pleasure to see its enormous popularity today. The opportunity to bring our brand of live fan convention entertainment to this project is a dream come true for our company and we can’t wait to mob it up with our fellow fans this December.”

Convention attendees will be treated to on-stage panels, interviews and audience Q&As, trivia competitions, a costume contest, autographs, and photo ops. Full details including tickets packages for The Sopranos Official Convention are available at www.sopranosconvention.com.

