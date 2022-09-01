BEAUTY SCHOOL DROPOUT Unleash Video For “Almost Famous” Featuring Mark Hoppus of BLINK-182

Los Angeles based rock band, Beauty School Dropout released their debut album “We Made Plans And God Laughed” on August 18th. With A&R spearheaded by Mark Hoppus (blink-182), under newly formed label Verswire with Pete Wentz (Fall Out Boy) and Sherry Saeedi (Veeps), the album is a culmination of the most iconic influences of mainstream rock music. The new single from the album, “Almost Famous” features Hoppus on the track.

The band celebrated with a SOLD OUT album release show on August 17th at The Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles, where Hoppus performed for the first time since 2020. The album has received a great deal of attention in the press and has made many of the biggest playlists on Spotify, Amazon, Apple Music, Kerrang! and more.

Fresh off of their performances at the Leeds and Reading Festivals in the UK, the band has released the video for the song, which also features Hoppus in the entire video.

Beauty School Dropout is a Los Angeles-based rock band comprised of Colie Hutzler, Brent Burdett, and Bardo. The band has been described as this generation’s Motley Crue meets Red Hot Chili Peppers. Resurrecting heavy guitar tones, charging drums, and sticky melodies, all while still staying true to the relatable and timeless emotional lyrics we all love. The newly signed 3 piece aims to push against the grain sonically while still being accessible to the mainstream and connecting with their audience on the most relatable subject of all, heartbreak.

When asked about the single “Almost Famous”, which he co-wrote and is featured on, Mark Hoppus of blink-182 had this to say; “I’m so stoked for the new Beauty School Dropouts release. We wrote it with Andrew Goldstein, and its story looks at two sides of the “living the dream” coin. As their label A&R I’m always impressed by how hard these guys work, their talent and uncompromising creativity, and their dedication to their fans. As a fan myself, I’m honored to be on the track, and can’t wait for everyone else to hear it.”

The band adds about the album, “We Made Plans & God Laughed is an ode to our hardships that we’ve faced as a band. It covers everything from our failed relationships and fleeting mental health to figuring out how to be a band in a world shut down. Sometimes it really feels like all the odds have been against us, but we have persisted through it all to make something great and we can let that stand as the greater analogy for what this project is. It’s a kick in the ass to keep persisting, keep getting better and keep growing as people.”

The album boasts additional collaborations including Andrew Goldstein, 4 Horsemen, All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth, Inverness, Slush Puppy, Dan Brook and Hot Chelle Rae’s Ryan Follese and Nash Overstreet as writers and producers on this project as well.

