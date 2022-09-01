DEAD FOR A DOLLAR — See The Trailer For Walter Hill’s Star-Studded Western!

The trailer for Walter Hill’s star-studded western ‘Dead For A Dollar’ has arrived. An official selection of the 2022 Venice Film Festival, the film features an all-star cast that includes Christoph Waltz, Willem Dafoe, Rachel Brosnahan, Brandon Scott, Warren Burke, Benjamin Bratt, Hamish Linklater and Guy Burnet. The film’s World Premiere is set for September 6 at Venice Film Fest followed by a theatrical release on September 30th, 2022.

Official Synopsis: Veteran bounty hunter Max Borlund is deep into Mexico where he encounters professional gambler and outlaw Joe Cribbens – a sworn enemy he sent to prison years before. Max is on a mission to find and return Rachel Kidd, the wife of a wealthy businessman, who as the story is told to Max, has been abducted by Buffalo Soldier Elijah Jones. Max is ultimately faced with a showdown to save honor.

