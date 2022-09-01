Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause® Charitable Music Festival: Taylor Dayne, Tiffany, Jennifer Paige and More To Rock Philly For A Great Cause!

Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause®, a 501(c)3 non-profit foundation, is on a mission to spread its wings and take more women facing a life-changing crisis under them. Historically helping a few women a year since 2015, event organizers Sharon Lia (Founder and CEO) and Rick Jannotti (CFO) (from the Sharon Lia Band) hope their organization can help more women than ever with this year’s elevated effort.

The all-female fronted lineup features Taylor Dayne (Tell It To My Heart), Tiffany (I Think We’re Alone Now), Jennifer Paige (Crush), Sharon Lia Band, Kick-It-Out (A Tribute to Heart), and more artists and details to TBA.

“I am honored to be part of the strong women who will be performing at the “The Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause” event.” — Taylor Dayne

“It’s an honor to share the stage with these powerhouse vocalists and to come together for this worthy cause. This is going to be a great night of nostalgia and fun!”— Jennifer Paige

“I am just a girl next door with a dollar and a dream. I fought hard for my voice in music and in life. Overcoming tragic loss, cancer, and more put a fire in my heart to live my purpose, make music and make a difference. I created Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause ® in 2015 from that passion and can’t wait to rock this year’s stage with these incredible ladies.” — Sharon Lia

Besides the stellar lineup, some exciting features of this event include creative artisan vendors and others. There will be a raffle of an AUTOGRAPHED LADIES WHO ROCK 4 A CAUSE® customized guitar (signed at the event by the leading ladies), AUTOGRAPHED Philadelphia EAGLES Merchandise, and more. (Must be present to win).

AUDACY RADIO/BIG 98.1 FM and the street team will be at the event and rockin’ the Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause® PINK CARPET EXPERIENCE.

Doors open at 12:00 PM at Cannstatter Volksfest-Verein located at 9130 Academy Road in Philadelphia, PA. Saturday, October 8, 2022. Music goes til 10:00 PM, rain or shine. There is free parking. Lawn chairs and blankets are allowed; no pets. An adult must accompany children. Food and beverages are available for purchase at the venue. A portion of the net proceeds of this event will go directly to women in need.

Tickets and information available www.ladieswhorock4acause.org or email info@ladieswhorock4acause.org.

Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause®, a recognized 501c3 charity, was born of the healing power of music and the desire to help someone who is suffering.

We plan charitable events, including our yearly all-female fronted music festivals, to help extend a compassionate hand up to women in need. Our ultimate hope is to help to give flight to their stories of healing, overcoming, and resuming their journey of becoming all they are meant to be.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.