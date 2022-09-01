Official Trailer Debuts For ‘Don’t Look At The Demon’ Starring Fiona Dourif

Check out the official trailer for Outsider Pictures upcoming supernatural thriller, DON’T LOOK AT THE DEMON. Directed by Brando Lee, the film stars Fiona Dourif (Chucky, Tenet, The Blacklist, Shameless), Harris Dickinson (Where the Crawdads Sing, Triangle of Sadness, The King’s Man), Jordon Belfi (Entourage), and Randy Wayne (Dukes of Hazard: The Beginning).

Mark your calendars for October 7th, 2022 when the film hits 100+ Theaters in the U.S. and Canada.

Synopsis: Led by the troubled medium Jules, played by Fiona Dourif (Chucky, Tenet, The Blacklist, Shameless) an American team of paranormal TV investigators, along with Harris Dickinson (Where the Crawdads Sing, Triangle of Sadness, The King’s Man), Jordon Belfi (Entourage), and Randy Wayne (Dukes of Hazard: The Beginning) an American television crew of paranormal investigators go to the home of a couple who claim to have experienced inexplicable, threatening disturbances. Delving into the mystery, they encounter possessions and apparitions more terrifying than any they’d witnessed before – actual contact with the other side. As the cameras roll and bodies are possessed, they’re inevitably overwhelmed by this violent supernatural force. Their only hope? Jules. She refuses to face what really happened when her first supernatural encounter left her sister dead. But her dark past, if she can unlock it, may be their only hope of stopping the demon before it’s too late.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.