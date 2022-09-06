BLACK VEIL BRIDES Unleash “Saviour II” Single From Upcoming EP ‘The Mourning’

Black Veil Brides have released a brand new single “Saviour II.” This is the first single from the upcoming EP “The Mourning” due to be released on October 21st via Sumerian Records and was produced and mixed by Erik Ron (Godsmack, Bush and The Faim) at Grey Area Studios. You can watch the video HERE and listen to the single HERE. The video was directed by Vicente Cordero (Cradle of Filth, Suicide Silence and David Hasselhoff) of Industrialism Films.

Andy Biersack has said of the track “Black Veil Brides has always been a band deeply interwoven with our fan base and our career has been so heavily predicated on the doors that were opened for us by the passion and dedication that the BVB army has always shown for us. In the early days of the band our song “Saviour” was written as a love letter to them, a chance to say we appreciate you and want to do right by you. As the years go by and lives and times change the one thing that has always been a constant is that connection with our audience and while we are just musicians making records, we always want to do our best to provide entertainment, escapism and inspiration to the people who have given us this platform and this song is a chance to reaffirm that message.”

The song follows ‘Saviour’ which was released in 2011, off of their album, Set The World On Fire, as a letter to the fans in saying how much they appreciate them and that they, and their music, will be there for them during their darkest time. ‘Saviour II’ is a continuation of this message as years have now gone by, they remain true to that and want to reaffirm that they are still here for people.

Late last year, the band released The Phantom Tomorrow to critical and fan acclaim alike. The album was the 3rd concept album from Black Veil Brides and was the band’s most-ambitious release to date. The Phantom Tomorrow is comprised of a dozen tracks and has spawned the band’s first-ever US Top 10 Active Rock single, “Scarlet Cross” which has been streamed over 25 million times. The video for “Scarlet Cross” has been viewed over 11 million times and can be seen here: http://smarturl.it/scarletcross. The band has also released videos directed by Andy Biersack for “Fields Of Bone” (https://youtu.be/JR37XyIXqPg) and “Torch” (https://youtu.be/qyhJ7MRBOyo).

Black Veil Brides are currently out on the Trinity of Terror Part 2 Tour. The list of remaining tour dates is below, and all VIP package and ticket information can be found at: https://trinityofterrortour.com

BLACK VEIL BRIDES ON TOUR:

9/06 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Expo Center

9/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

9/09 – Scranton, PA @ Toyota Pavilion at Montage Mountain

9/10 – Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest

9/11 – Asheville, NC @ Exploreasheville.com Arena

9/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

9/14 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

9/16 – Bonner Springs, MO @ Azura Amphitheatre

9/17 – Saint Charles, MO @ The Family Arena

9/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ ICON at The Andrew J Brady Music Center

