MTV’s ‘The Challenge: Untold History’ Docuseries Set To Premiere On September 21st!

MTV has officially announced The Challenge: Untold History, a first-ever documentary series from the storied The Challenge franchise, is set to premiere Wednesday, September 21st at 8PM ET/PT on MTV.

The Challenge: Untold History explores the series’ conception, evolution, and legacy, enlisting competitors, producers, media analysts, and famous fans to reveal the untold history of the greatest competition series on television.

Check out the trailer for the series below.

The six-part documentary series is set to roll out over three weeks, premiering back-to-back episodes every Wednesday at 8PM ET/PT and 9PM ET/PT.

In its 37 seasons and over 500 episodes, The Challenge has not only set the bar in the reality competition landscape, but has raised it repeatedly since its inception. Known for its ability to reinvent the wheel and heighten the competition season after season, over 30 competitors and Challenge icons including Wes Bergman, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Aneesa Ferreria, Mark Long, CT Tamburello, Darrell Taylor, Rachel Robinson, Laurel Stuckey and Kam Williams will return to share behind-the-scenes stories from their extraordinary time competing in “America’s fifth major sport.”

Later this fall, MTV Books is set to launch the first-ever official Challenge book, How to Win at The Challenge and Life: A Champion’s Guide to Eliminating Obstacles, Winning Friends, and Making That Money, on October 25th. Pop culture reporter Sydney Bucksbaum profiles twenty-one of the most popular, successful, and infamous champions, revealing not only how they won The Challenge but also how they applied the skills they learned from the experience to their personal lives and careers. The book is now available for pre-order.

The Challenge was created for MTV by Bunim/Murray Productions. Julie Pizzi, Bradley Tiemann, Jacob Lane and Danny Wascou serve as Executive Producers and Kristin Bihr is Co-Executive Producer. Dan Caster and Leanne Mucci serve as Executive Producers for MTV.

