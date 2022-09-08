Rogue Expands Award-Winning Dead Guy Whiskey Portfolio with New Look and Expressions!

Rogue Ales & Spirits is unveiling a new custom bottle for its award-winning American Single Malt, Dead Guy Whiskey, and expanding the portfolio with the release of new Dead Guy®

Whiskey expressions – Dead Guy Whiskey Stout Cask Finished (originally Rolling Thunder Stouted Whiskey) and Dead Guy Whiskey Wine Cask Finished (a brand new expression).

“Fifteen years after we first bottled Dead Guy Whiskey, we are thrilled to expand our American Single Malt portfolio,” says Steven Garrett, VP of Business Development. “As a leading producer of American Single Malt in the country, it is a wonderful time to add new expressions and double down on this emerging category that we’ve been working to perfect for almost two decades.”

Rogue first released Dead Guy Whiskey in 2006 and it quickly became their most popular whiskey. This one-of-a-kind whiskey is pot distilled from 100% malted barley at Rogue’s distillery on the Oregon Coast. The climate in Newport, Oregon is mild, and the fresh ocean air is perfect for whiskey to breathe as it ages, a process known as “ocean aging.” This unique process imparts the smooth, rich taste Dead Guy is known for.

“For our Wine Cask Finished expression we sourced freshly dumped wine barrels from the reputable King Estate Winery in Eugene, Oregon. Bold fruit notes are accentuated by a rush of dark plum, tobacco and peppercorn in this one-of-a-kind whiskey,” adds Garrett. “The Stout Cask Finished is so uniquely Rogue, utilizing barrels we make by hand at our onsite cooperage that previously aged a stout beer that we brewed at our brewery. This whiskey has won best craft distilled whiskey at the highly acclaimed San Francisco World Spirits competition two of the last four years and is a real testament to everything we do at Rogue, from distilling to coopering to brewing.”

In addition to the new core line of whiskeys, a Single Barrel Project series is soon to follow to showcase the unique barrels being built at Rogue’s onsite cooperage.

To further celebrate Dead Guy Whiskey, an ideal spirit for Halloween, Rogue is hosting its first-ever Spooky Cocktail Contest. Those over 21 are invited to create a unique recipe using Dead Guy Whiskey by October 10or the chance to win $2,500. Visit deadguywhiskey.com to enter and learn more.

Dead Guy Whiskey

• Taste: Fruity and bright, settles with hints of dark cocoa, vanilla and molasses.

• 40% ABV

• 80 proof

• Format: 750 ml

• Ingredients: 100% malted barley

• Availability: Year round

• Awards: 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition: Silver; 2021 SIP Awards: Double Gold

Dead Guy Whiskey Stout Cask Finished

(originally Rolling Thunder Stouted Whiskey)

• Taste: Dark and rich, full flavors of coffee, cocoa, and nougat combine for a long, velvety finish

• 48.5% ABV

• 97 proof

• Format: 750 ml

• Ingredients: 100% malted barley

• Availability: Year-round in limited quantities

• Awards: 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition: Double Gold

Dead Guy Whiskey Wine Cask Finished

• Taste: Bold fruit notes are accentuated by a rush of dark plum, tobacco and peppercorn.

• 47% ABV

• 92 proof

• Format: 750 ml

• Ingredients: 100% malted barley

• Availability: Year-round in limited quantities

Rogue’s Dead Guy Whiskey is available in liquor stores and bars throughout Oregon, Washington and California, and online at rogue.com/shop-beverages.

For more information, visit www.rogue.com/spirits/

About Rogue Ales & Spirits

Rogue Ales & Spirits was founded in Oregon in 1988 as one of America’s first microbreweries. Rogue has won more than 2,000 awards for taste, quality and packaging, and is available in all 50 states as well as 54 countries. Proudly rooted in Newport Oregon, Rogue’s beers, spirits, cocktails, seltzers and sodas are a liquid ode to Oregon and the endless inspiration that its land, its sea and its people provide.

