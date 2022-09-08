THE ENFORCER: Antonio Banderas Takes On The Mob In High Stakes Action Thriller!

The legendary Antonio Banderas returns to action cinema this Fall with Screen Media Films’ high stakes action thriller, THE ENFORCER. Directed by Richard Hughes, the film features Kate Bosworth, Mojean Aria, Zolee Griggs, and Alexis Ren with 2 Chainz. Check out the official synopsis, trailer and poster art for this action extravaganza below!

Official Synopsis: Miami’s top mob enforcer Cuda (Antonio Banderas) sacrifices it all to tear down the criminal organization he’s spent his whole life building up when he discovers his boss Estelle (Kate Bosworth) is putting a young runaway’s life in grave danger. Now he has one last chance to make up for his past and find redemption – both for himself and his family – before the mob hunts him down for his betrayal.

‘The Enforcer’ hits theaters and On Demand September 23rd!

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.