WEDNESDAY 13 Cranks Up The Intensity With “Insides Out” Track From Upcoming ‘Horrifier’ Album

The undisputed harbinger of metal horror WEDNESDAY 13 recently announced his highly-anticipated next album of terrifyingly grim and groovy anthems, entitled ‘Horrifier’, out October 7, 2022 via Napalm Records. Following up on 2019’s acclaimed ‘Necrophaze’ (#2 US Heatseekers), with ‘Horrifier’, the former frontman of renowned horror punk supergroup Murderdolls revitalizes his sound with intensely fun punk energy and metallic attitude!

Following up on the album’s addictive first single, “You’re so Hideous“, WEDNESDAY 13 has revealed what is likely one of, if not the heaviest track of his career, entitled “Insides Out”. The gory track – accompanied today by an equally gruesome video – boasts a colossal main riff before roaring with a searing chorus featuring slithering vocals and hair-raising guitar effects.

“Our latest single “Insides Out'”is a very heavy song, so it only made sense to make a video to match the sound! Torture and violence is the main theme of this song, and we continue along the lines of the last music video with another horror movie theme here too.” – WEDNESDAY 13

Showcasing a blend of styles plucked from the band’s 20-year career, ‘Horrifier’ weaves an underlying sonic thread reminiscent of WEDNESDAY 13’s roots – a raucous blend of ballistic metal and macabre heavy rock that’ll have new and diehard fans alike ascending from the depths. As always, various tracks on the album are inspired by classic horror flicks, this time circling cult-favorite slasher John Carpenter’s Halloween and the iconic Christine supernatural thrillers.

WEDNESDAY 13’s ninth full-length album kicks off with eerie introductory track “Severed” before careening into one of the band’s heaviest songs ever recorded, the massive, slow and low “Insides Out”. The aggressive, industrial-edged “Exhume and Devour” and warning sing-a-long single “You’re so Hideous” pick up the pace with danceable 90s sonic vigor, while surefire hit “Good Day to Be a Bad Guy” aces the pure horror punk spirit of Murderdolls as a downright blissful tongue-in-cheek earworm that’ll seep into the listener’s head on repeat. John Carpenter’s Halloween inspired anthem “Return to Haddonfield” convinces with marching gang vocals and a searing metallic guitar solo before the pace picks up again on fast-riffing, mosh-ready title track “Horrifier”. Southern-fried metal tinged “Hell Is Coming” is one of the album’s best displays of stylistic versatility, accented by an impressively commanding vocal performance while pumping out a thrash-worthy breakdown and blues rock solo. “Halfway to the Grave” sees the band echoing 80s flavor accented by memorable leads and imploring lyrics before leading into the charging Christine themed album standout “Christine: Fury in the Night”, featuring pounding drums, an unforgettable hook and a transfixing guitar lead that quite literally drives. ‘Horrifier’ closes with its most heartfelt track, “The Other Side” – a personal ode WEDNESDAY 13 penned about the sudden loss of his mother, as well as former Murderdolls bandmate Joey Jordison – but that also shines as a vital anthem made further pertinent after recent years of intense worldwide loss and reflection.

‘Horrifier’ was produced and recorded by WEDNESDAY 13 with mixing and mastering by Brent Clawson and features stunning album artwork by Jonny Bush.

WEDNESDAY 13 offers about ‘Horrifier’: “The last three releases have seen the band explore new ground with heavier songs, drums, and vocals. Coming out of the Covid crisis, I promised I would not release a sad, depressing record. I wanted to make a fun, horror themed rock record that would be reminiscent of the first few WEDNESDAY 13 records. The new album is a fun, fast-paced, thriller!”

‘Horrifier’ track listing:

1. Severed

2. Insides Out

3. Exhume and Devour

4. You’re so Hideous

5. Good Day to Be a Bad Guy

6. Return to Haddonfield

7. Horrifier

8. Hell Is Coming

9. Halfway to the Grave

10. Christine: Fury in the Night

11. The Other Side

