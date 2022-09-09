POST MALONE & DRE LONDON Announce Exclusive Tour After Parties — Don Londrés Presents The Post Malone ’24 Carat Tour’ After Party

Following select nights after Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Tour, the GRAMMY® Award-nominated 3x diamond-certified artist along with manager and entrepreneur Dre London are bringing fans together for an official tour after party, hosted by none other than Don Londrés. The 20 nights featuring multiple special guests will take over some of the hottest cities across North America including Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York, Nashville, Austin, Los Angeles and many more. Guests must be 21+ to attend, except in Canada where events are 19+ to attend.

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Friday, September 9th at 2pm EST on LiveNation.com

DON LONDRES PRESENTS THE POST MALONE AFTER PARTY TOUR DATES:

Sun Sep 11 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

Wed Sep 14 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Thu Sep 15 – Milwaukee, WI – Potawatomi Club

Tue Sep 20 – Toronto, ON – Private Event

Fri Sep 23 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

Sat Sep 24 – Boston, MA – The Grand

Wed Sep 28 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

Tue Oct 04 – Washington, DC – Soundcheck

Wed Oct 12 – New York, NY – The Gramercy Theatre

Thu Oct 13 – New York, NY –The Gramercy Theatre

Sun Oct 16 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

Tue Oct 18 – Atlanta, GA – District Atlanta

Fri Oct 21 – Dallas, TX – HOB – Dallas Foundation Room

Sat Oct 22 – Austin, TX – Don Londres x HWood Official F1 Party*

Tue Oct 25 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Sun Oct 30 – Denver, CO – Summit

Tue Nov 01 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Sun Nov 06 – Vancouver, BC – Fortune Sound Club

Thu Nov 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Poppy*

Fri Nov 11 – Las Vegas, NV – Delilah*

*Not A Live Nation Date

About Don Londrés

Founded by music manager and entrepreneur Dre London, Don Londrés is not just a tequila, it’s a lifestyle—modern, classic, smooth—that adds a luxurious taste to every moment of life you choose to toast in celebration. As a business powerhouse who jets around the globe year-round, London has tasted the best the world has to offer. So, when it came to creating the finest tequila on the market, he knew exactly what he was looking for. The brand was crafted using 100% agave alongside legendary masters of the spirit, the González family of Mexico. Don Londrés, which will launch with a smooth, creamy Blanco this fall, is the highest quality tequila made for celebrating life’s finest moments—always responsibly, always with style, always with love. https://www.donlondres.com

