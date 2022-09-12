YELAWOLF and CREEK WATER Join Forces To Launch Limited Edition “Sometimes Y” Whiskey

Creek Water expands its portfolio with the launch of its first premium expression, a limited edition 18-Year-Old Rye Whiskey called Sometimes Y. In celebration of American Rapper Yelawolf’s collaborative album with singer and songwriter Shooter Jennings, the new Limited Edition of Creek Water Sometimes Y pays homage to the duo’s distinct multifaceted music style in a bottle of premium whiskey.

The Creek Water Partner and Rapper, Yelawolf, transcends his creative prowess past the recording studio and infuses it into the unique packaging of Creek Water Sometimes Y disrupting the look and feel of most bottles on bar shelves within the whiskey category. Taking design cues from his wildly successful SLUMERICAN apparel brand, the new Limited Edition Creek Water Sometimes Y whiskey will be cased in a premium hand-made custom wood box with silver serpent emblems and hand-crafted leather details. Like the Sometimes Y album, the whiskey bottle itself evokes the artists’ refined outlaw-loving spirit. The bottle is adorned with typography and snake imagery reminiscent of a tattoo and the matte black glass bottle showcases their daring personalities.

“This whiskey is really a love letter to fans of my music, apparel, and whiskey,” said Yelawolf (Partner of Creek Water and American Rapper and Designer). “Like the music throughout my career, this whiskey is a bit more nuanced, and refined but still packs a punch when you least expect it.”

The Limited Edition Creek Water Sometimes Y whiskey has an aroma of spiced pears, cedar, dried cloves, wildflower honey, and a hint of ripe red apple at first whiff. Notes of dried black cherries, cooked Georgia peaches, cracked black pepper, and charred orange peel engulfs the palate upon the first sip. The finish highlights subtle notes of cured leather, aged tobacco leaves, roasted coffee, charred American oak, and toasted almonds with a clean and spicy ending. Distilled and aged for a minimum of 18 years north of Raleigh, North Carolina to allow for slower flavor development and prevent the liquid from getting over-oaked. The whiskey is then double-barreled and finished in the South in both heavy toast virgin American Oak casks and Light Toasted French Oak casks. The primary aging is a slower process which results in a clean fruit-forward whiskey with a kick of spice and subtle honey flavors. The second finishing process adds notes of almond, dark chocolate, and coffee flavors. The extra barreling also adds to the creamy mouthfeel to add a level of premiumization throughout the tasting experience. A Gold medal winner at the New York International Spirits Competition, Creek Water’s Limited Edition Sometimes Y whiskey is already garnering fans within the whiskey industry for its quality liquid.

With only 600 bottles being produced, consumers will be able to purchase while supplies last. The Limited Edition Creek Water Sometimes Y whiskey will be available to consumers at an SRP of $400 per bottle.

The whiskey will be available for purchase at www.creekwater.com. ??For more information about Creek Water Spirits and Next Century Spirits, visit creekwaterwhiskey.com or nextcenturyspirts.com. Be sure to follow Creek Water on Instagram @CreekWaterWhiskey, Facebook @CreekWaterWhiskey, and Twitter @CreekWaterWhisk.

About CREEK WATER

From the mind of Slumerican founder and global recording artist Yelawolf, Creek Water is a new American Whiskey breaking traditional brand barriers through grassroots, viral & lifestyle marketing, our unique approach fosters a bond with loyal consumers who have true style and grit.

About Next Century Spirits

Next Century Spirits blends together traditional distilling techniques with advanced and unique finishing technologies to create enhanced spirits. Our patented processing technology allows traditional distillers to expand their repertoire of achievable flavors and aromas. The technology allows for tight control over the production process, maintaining consistency and high quality resulting in the ability to create bold, complex flavor profiles for spirits used in everything from craft brands to large, bulk blends.

Our creations have been recognized internationally at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, New York International Spirits Competition, Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America, Pr%f Awards, Sip Awards, and most recently the American Distilling Institute.

