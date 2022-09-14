‘Earth Girls Are Easy’ Starring Geena Davis and Jeff Goldblum Set To Land On Blu-ray This November!

Party like it’s 1989 with a hilarious extraterrestrial trio when the cult classic Earth Girls Are Easy arrives for the first time on Blu-ray™ in the US on November 8 from Lionsgate. Directed by Julien Temple, this next release in the acclaimed Vestron Video Collector’s Series features a critically acclaimed cast including Academy Award® winner Geena Davis (Thelma & Louise, A League of Their Own, The Fly), Academy Award® nominee Jeff Goldblum (Jurassic Park, The Fly, Independence Day), and Primetime Emmy Award® nominee Jim Carrey (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Mask, The Truman Show).
Earth Girls Are Easy will be available on Blu-ray™ (+Digital) for the suggested retail price of $17.99.
Official Synopsis: If you’re searching for an irresistibly fun cult classic with an out-of-this-world cast, you’ve found it! Now available for the first time on Blu-ray™, Earth Girls Are Easy follows the misadventures of three furry aliens — played by Jeff Goldblum, Jim Carrey, and Damon Wayans — whose spaceship crash-lands into a pool owned by Valerie, a valley-girl manicurist (Oscar® winner* Geena Davis). Befriended by Valerie and given human makeovers, the extraterrestrial trio embarks on a wild weekend filled with partying, police pursuits, and, yes, interplanetary love.
SPECIAL FEATURES
- AUDIO COMMENTARY with Actress and Cowriter Julie Brown
- INTERVIEWS:
- “The Musical Man” — An Interview with Director Julien Temple
- “Candy Time!” — An Interview with Actress and Cowriter Julie Brown
- “Views of the Valley” — Interviews with Director of Photography Oliver Stapleton and Production Designer Dennis Gassner
- “Aliens in L.A.” — An Interview with Special Make-Up Supervisor Robert Clark
- FEATURETTE: “Earth Girls Karaoke!”
- VINTAGE INTERVIEW WITH ACTOR CHARLES ROCKET
- VINTAGE PREMIERE NIGHT PROMO
- BEHIND-THE-SCENES FOOTAGE
- DELETED SCENES & OUTTAKES
- THEATRICAL TRAILERS
- TV SPOTS
- RADIO SPOTS
- STILL GALLERY
- STORYBOARD GALLERY
