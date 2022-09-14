‘Earth Girls Are Easy’ Starring Geena Davis and Jeff Goldblum Set To Land On Blu-ray This November!

Party like it’s 1989 with a hilarious extraterrestrial trio when the cult classic Earth Girls Are Easy arrives for the first time on Blu-ray™ in the US on November 8 from Lionsgate. Directed by Julien Temple, this next release in the acclaimed Vestron Video Collector’s Series features a critically acclaimed cast including Academy Award® winner Geena Davis (Thelma & Louise, A League of Their Own, The Fly), Academy Award® nominee Jeff Goldblum (Jurassic Park, The Fly, Independence Day), and Primetime Emmy Award® nominee Jim Carrey (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Mask, The Truman Show).

Earth Girls Are Easy will be available on Blu-ray™ (+Digital) for the suggested retail price of $17.99.

Official Synopsis: If you’re searching for an irresistibly fun cult classic with an out-of-this-world cast, you’ve found it! Now available for the first time on Blu-ray™, Earth Girls Are Easy follows the misadventures of three furry aliens — played by Jeff Goldblum, Jim Carrey, and Damon Wayans — whose spaceship crash-lands into a pool owned by Valerie, a valley-girl manicurist (Oscar® winner* Geena Davis). Befriended by Valerie and given human makeovers, the extraterrestrial trio embarks on a wild weekend filled with partying, police pursuits, and, yes, interplanetary love.

SPECIAL FEATURES

AUDIO COMMENTARY with Actress and Cowriter Julie Brown

with Actress and Cowriter Julie Brown INTERVIEWS : “The Musical Man” — An Interview with Director Julien Temple “Candy Time!” — An Interview with Actress and Cowriter Julie Brown “Views of the Valley” — Interviews with Director of Photography Oliver Stapleton and Production Designer Dennis Gassner “Aliens in L.A.” — An Interview with Special Make-Up Supervisor Robert Clark

: FEATURETTE : “Earth Girls Karaoke!”

: “Earth Girls Karaoke!” VINTAGE INTERVIEW WITH ACTOR CHARLES ROCKET

VINTAGE PREMIERE NIGHT PROMO

BEHIND-THE-SCENES FOOTAGE

DELETED SCENES & OUTTAKES

THEATRICAL TRAILERS

TV SPOTS

RADIO SPOTS

STILL GALLERY

STORYBOARD GALLERY

