Cameron Cowperthwaite Joins Cast of ‘Double Down South’ Film

Cameron Cowperthwaite (American Horror Story, American Horror Stories) joins the cast of the feature film ‘Double Down South,’ written and directed by Tom Schulman. Cowperthwaite plays the role of Douche, a hot shot who ran tables during high-stakes Keno matches. The film also stars Lili Simmons (Westworld), Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy), Igby Rigney (Midnight Mass), Tom Bower (El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie), and Justin Marcel McManus (Power Book II: Ghost).

In the dangerous, high-stakes world of illegal keno pool gambling, Diana (Lili Simmons), a smart, tough newcomer, charms keno-veteran Nick (Kim Coates) into taking her under his wing. They prepare to risk it all to defeat the world champion but soon find themselves in much more danger than they ever imagined.

Cowperthwaite is most known for his television role of Speed Wagon in American Horror Story and as Charlie in the recently released second season of American Horror Stories. He can also be seen in additional television shows, Station 19, NCIS, Shameless and more. For film, he plays the role of Ricky in the college horror-thriller that was distributed by IFC Midnight.

Cowperthwaite is represented by theatrical talent agent Ro Diamond of SDB Partners, manager Joshua Pasch of Authentic Talent and Literary Management, and commercial agent Rick Ferrari of Ferrari Talent, with publicity by Wendy Shepherd of Studio Matrix.

