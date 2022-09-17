CineLife Entertainment Announces Return of ‘Halloween’ Franchise To Cinemas This September!

CineLife Entertainment® has announced their partnership with Compass International Pictures and Trancas International Films to bring John Carpenter’s 1978 horror classic Halloween and two sequels, 1988’s Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and 1989’s Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers. Not a bad way to spend the spookiest of season! Find more information, including showtimes and tickets, here.

In the original film (Halloween), the villain, Michael Myers, has spent the last 15 years locked away inside a sanitarium under the care of child psychiatrist Dr. Sam Loomis after brutally killing his sister, Judith. On the night of October 30, 1978, Myers escapes and makes his way back to Haddonfield – the night HE came home – turning a night of tricks and treats into something much more sinister for three young women, including Laurie Strode, the star-making role for Jamie Lee Curtis. The story of this classic, immortal film, will be continued this fall in the highly-anticipated Halloween Ends (also starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Produced by Trancas International Films).

In 1988, Producer Moustapha Akkad breathed new life into the franchise with Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (which is often ranked as one of the top films in the series), followed by Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers, both of which feature fan-favorite, Danielle Harris.

Halloween premiered in cinemas and on drive-in screens on October 25, 1978, changing the landscape of horror cinema. It stunned audiences worldwide and has since inspired countless films in the genre. In 2006, it was selected by the Library of Congress to be preserved in the U.S. National Film Registry for its cultural significance.

The version of Halloween being exhibited is a restored and remastered digital print, created under the supervision of the world-renowned cinematographer, Dean Cundey.

