SCOTT HOYING of Pentatonix Releases First Solo Single & Music Video “Mars”

Three-time Grammy® Award-winning artist Scott Hoying, who has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide as part of the multi-platinum-selling a cappella group Pentatonix has released his first ever solo single, “Mars” via BMG.

The new solo effort, written by Hoying and produced by Jon Levine (Dua Lipa, Rachel Platten, Drake), features Hoying’s soaring vocals and imaginative lyrics fans across the globe have come to know and adore. With this song Hoying breaks new creative ground, with deeply personal lyrics about self discovery, overcoming adversity and profoundly, love. He started the song on piano, and with Levine he built a new sonic world.

Hoying states, “The song ‘Mars’ is very special to me, it’s not only a song I’m very proud of but also releasing it is such a symbol of all the self work I’ve done over the years. It’s a song I wrote from such an honest place about the love of my life and how much he impacted me as a person. I’ve always dreamed of releasing solo music, but for a multitude of different reasons I never did. This year has been really special and transformative for me so it felt like the right time to go for it.”

The official “Mars” video, which premiered today at Cosmopolitan, was directed by Hoying along with Lindsey Blaufarb and Craig Hollamon, and was shot amongst the barren landscape of Joshua Tree National Park to replicate the look and feel of the planet Mars.

As a member of Pentatonix, Hoying has shared in the success of having two #1 albums on Billboard’s Top 200 Chart – 2015’s gold-certified self-titled album and the 2x platinum That’s Christmas To Me. The group has received multiple RIAA certifications for multi-platinum, platinum and gold-selling albums and singles, a Daytime Emmy nomination, starred in three holiday specials on NBC and appeared in the feature film Pitch Perfect 2.

