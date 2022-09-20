CARLOS SANTANA Announces 2023 Dates For House of Blues Las Vegas Residency

Following last week’s sold-out shows, House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino announces 2023 dates for An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM. Tickets for the new dates go on sale Saturday. The residency, rockin’ the House of Blues stage for 10 years now, features unparalleled dynamic energy from Carlos and his band and is a must-see concert experience for fans of the award-winning artist.

2022 Performances:

Sept. 21, 23-25

Nov. 2, 4-6, 9, 11-13

2023 Performances:

Jan. 25, 27-29 – just added!

Feb. 1, 3-5 – just added!

May 17, 19-21, 24, 26-28 – just added!

Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale to the general public Saturday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

The popular VIP packages will be available for purchase with customizable experiences that include limited edition photos and specialty food and beverage packages featuring stage-side dining.

Tickets for An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM start at $99.50, not including applicable fees. Tickets are available by visiting House of Blues.com/Santana, MandalayBay.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000. For additional information, visit santana.com. Fan Club and CITI pre-sales begin Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m., visit CitiPrivatePass.com for more information. CITI is the official credit card of the concert series. The House of Blues, Live Nation, MGM Rewards, Ticketmaster, and Foundation Room pre-sales begin Thursday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m.

A portion of proceeds from all tickets sold benefits The Milagro Foundation. Milagro (“Miracle”) is a charitable foundation supporting underrepresented and vulnerable children and youth in the areas of arts, education and health. The Milagro Foundation was created in 1998 by Carlos Santana and his family to benefit children worldwide.

Another contribution goes to the House of Blues Music Forward Foundation. Founded in 1993, Music Forward Foundation accelerates real-life skills for youth using music as the bridge to success. By channeling the power of music, the foundation helps kids create pathways to productive, sustainable and fulfilling lives. Through music industry mentorships and access to music education, Music Forward Foundation removes the barriers between need and success. Learn more at www.hobmusicforward.org.

About Carlos Santana

For more than five decades – from Santana’s earliest days as a groundbreaking Afro-Latin-blues-rock fusion outfit in San Francisco – Carlos Santana has been the visionary force behind artistry that transcends musical genres and generational, cultural and geographical boundaries. To date, Santana has won ten GRAMMY Awards and three Latin GRAMMY Awards, with a record-tying nine GRAMMYs for a single project for 1999’s Supernatural (including Album of the Year and Record of the Year for “Smooth”). He has received the Billboard Century Award (1996), was ushered into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1998), received the Billboard Latin Music Awards’ Lifetime Achievement honor (2009), and was the recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors Award (2013). Among many other distinctions, Carlos Santana has been cited by Rolling Stone as #15 on their list of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time;” and has joined the Rolling Stones as one of only two bands to have an album reach the Top 10 in every decade since the 1960s. In 2018, he released his first MasterClass, and recently celebrated three epic milestones – the 20th anniversary of his groundbreaking album Supernatural, the 50th anniversary of his legendary performance at Woodstock, and the 50th anniversary of his masterpiece Abraxas. His most recent album, the powerful, energy-infused Blessings and Miracles (2021) features collaborations with Rob Thomas, Chris Stapleton, Steve Winwood, and many others. In May 2022, Carlos Santana and House of Blues Las Vegas celebrated the legendary artist’s 10th year of performing at the intimate venue and at that time, announced a multi-year extension.

