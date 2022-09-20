CHRISTINA AGUILERA Announces Intimate Hollywood Palladium Show Exclusively for Citi® / AAdvantage® Cardmembers

In celebration of the 35th anniversary of the partnership between Citi and American Airlines, Grammy Award-winning artist Christina Aguilera will perform an intimate show exclusively for Citi® / AAdvantage® Mastercard cardmembers on Thursday, October 6 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Starting today at 10 a.m. ET, Citi® / AAdvantage® cardmembers can purchase tickets using their Citi® / AAdvantage® credit card via Live Nation at www.citientertainment.com

“It’s rare to have the opportunity to perform for my fans and connect with them in such an intimate setting,” said Christina Aguilera. “Celebrating Citi and American Airlines’ 35th year of partnership with this unique concert experience is extraordinarily special for me and the fans.”

This show will also be livestreamed exclusively for Citi® / AAdvantage® cardmembers, free of charge, on premium concert streaming platform, Veeps, via veeps.com or via the Veeps app on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, and Android. Visit citientertainment.com for additional information.

Earlier this year, Christina celebrated the release of her ninth studio album and second Spanish-language album, Aguilera, which celebrated the pop-culture icon’s Ecuadorian heritage. On a global mission to share her new music with the world, the artist recently wrapped her EU/UK Summer Series concert tour, playing her newest singles from Aguilera along with her Billboard Hot 100 hits, “Genie In A Bottle” and “What a Girl Wants” among many more to sold-out audiences in arenas from Barcelona to London.

Citi and Live Nation have a longstanding relationship focused on providing Citi card members more access to their favorite artists and next-gen experiences. Citi, the sponsor of Live Nation, offers thousands of events each year exclusively to Citi card members. Visit citientertainment.com for additional information.

About Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera is a Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter renowned for her powerful voice and hit songs. Throughout her career, she has sold more than 75 million records worldwide. Aguilera has achieved five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart making her the third female artist, and fourth overall, to top the chart over three consecutive decades (1990s, 2000s, and 2010s). She has won six Grammy Awards, including one Latin Grammy Award. She has also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and holds the prestigious honor of being the only artist under the age of 30 included in Rolling Stone Magazine’s list of the 100 greatest singers of all time. Additionally, in 2021 she received the inaugural Music Icon Award at the People’s Choice Awards. Aguilera continues to use her voice for good, having served as global spokesperson for Yum! Brands’ World Hunger Relief effort since 2009 and has helped raise over $150 million for the World Food Program and other hunger relief agencies. She continues to be represented by Roc Nation, CAA and imPRint.

