Hulu Unveils Teaser Trailer For ‘Hellraiser’ — Catch Your First Glimpse of The New Pinhead In Action!

At last, Hulu has revealed the official teaser trailer for their highly anticipated ‘Hellraiser’ film. Check it out below, along with the poster art for the film. Catch the film when it premieres October 7th, exclusively on Hulu.

Official Synopsis: A reimagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror classic in which a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension.

The cast of the film includes Odessa A’zion (“Grand Army”), Jamie Clayton (“The L Word: Generation Q,” “Sense8”), Adam Faison(“Everything’s Gonna Be Okay,” “Yes Day”), Drew Starkey (“Outer Banks,” “The Devil All the Time”), Brandon Flynn (“Ratched,” “13 Reasons Why”), Aoife Hinds (“The Long Call,” “Normal People”), Jason Liles (“Stereoscope,” “Rampage”), Yinka Olorunnife (“The Transporter”), Selina Lo (“Boss Level,” “Q8 Unleashed”), Zachary Hing (“Halo”), Kit Clarke (“Leonardo”), with Goran Visnjic (“The Boys,” “Timeless”) and Hiam Abbass (“Succession,” “Blade Runner 2049”).

A Hulu Original, in association with Spyglass Media Group, the film reunites Director David Bruckner, Screenwriters Ben Collins & Luke Piotrowski, Writer/Producer David S. Goyer and Producer Keith Levine, all of whom were teamed on 2020’s “The Night House,” along with Producers Clive Barker and Marc Toberoff and Executive Producers Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre and Todd Williams. Chris Stone and Gracie Wheelan serve as co-producers.

