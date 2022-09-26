Pinky Cole Announces the “Pinky Cole Experience Tour” to Celebrate New Book “Eat Plants, B*tch”

Pinky Cole who is one of the world’s most prominent and outspoken celebrities in food and philanthropy as Founder, CEO, and Visionary behind Slutty Vegan, Bar Vegan, and The Pinky Cole Foundation announced today the launch of the star-studded “Pinky Cole Experience Tour” to celebrate the release of her game changing all vegan recipe book, “Eat Plants, B*tch” (Out November 15, 13A). Pinky’s first-ever North American headlining tour, produced by the Whittley Agency and promoted by exclusively by Live Nation Urban and presented by Gallery Books/13A, Stubborn Soda, and the McBride Sisters will kick off on November 14, 2022 at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City. The tour will take Pinky and friends to venues in 5 cities, with stops in New York City, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Baltimore. The hottest ticket in food and entertainment will go on pre-sale starting September 26, 2022 at ticketmaster.com.

The “Pinky Cole Experience Tour” literally reinvents what a book tour can be and brings Pinky to meet fans across America. She is bringing with her celebrity moderators, DJ’s, executive chefs, Slutty Vegan food trucks serving mouthwatering dishes from “Eat Plants, B*tch” and refreshing Stubborn Soda, an exclusive book signing, special surprise guests in each city and more.

“This has been the most memorable year of my life. From store openings, to becoming a household brand, I am in my moment. Bringing my book tour to the masses is just one more opportunity to help people reimagine food! And it’s so exciting to be at the helm of it all!” said Pinky Cole.

Pinky is known for changing the world with her vegan comfort food, philanthropy & activism, as profiled on the cover of Essence magazine, CNN, The New York Times, People Magazine, Inc Magazine, Forbes & more. As founder of The Pinky Cole Foundation, she works to provide a roadmap for black economic progress achieved by creatively leveraging economic opportunities, successful risk-taking, and innovation.

“It’s exciting for Live Nation Urban to work with Pinky Cole on her book tour. What Pinky has done with her Slutty Vegan brand is inspiring, a true entrepreneurial success story, and it’s amazing to think her journey has just begun,” said Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban.

With mouth-watering photographs and easy-to-follow instructions, Pinky’s first recipe book Eat Plants, B*tch celebrates her belief that it’s fun and accessible to cook and enjoy irresistible vegan comfort food. From Avocado Egg Rolls to her Black Pea Cauliflower Po’Boy or Oyster Mushroom Parm and everything in between, it won’t be long before the world will also be declaring Pinky’s timeless mantra: Eat Plants, B*tch!

Robin McBride, Co-Founder and President of the McBride Sisters Wine Company said, “Our Black Girl Magic Wine & Book Club with Simon & Schuster was the first of its kind and it’s always been about pairing bold wines with bold authors and their books. Pinky Cole embodies what it means to be bold and unapologetic. She’s certainly one of the most tenacious game changers out there and we’re excited to team up with her and level up this holiday season with our wines and her latest cookbook.”

THE PINKY COLE EXPERIENCE TOUR

*Tickets on pre-sale on September 26, 2022 at ticketmaster.com.

Nov. 14, 2022 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre

Nov. 19, 2022 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theatre

Nov. 21, 2022 Los Angeles, CA Regent Theatre

Nov. 25, 2022 Dallas, TX Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Dec. 02, 2022 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage

About Pinky Cole

“Pinky” Cole is a Jamaican-American restaurateur, community activist, and owner of the Slutty Vegan restaurant chain and Bar Vegan in Atlanta, Georgia. Cole is a culinary disruptor in the industry, transforming America’s view of plant-based fast food and striving to make plant-based eating delicious, accessible, and enjoyable for vegans and flexitarians alike. In addition to her work in the food industry, Pinky is also a philanthropist and head of The Pinky Cole Foundation, “empowering generations of color to win in life, financially, and in the pursuit of their entrepreneurial dreams.” To learn more about Pinky Cole, visit SluttyVeganATL.com and follow @pinky907 on Instagram.