RONAN FLIX To Unleash Cult Classics ‘Becky’ and ‘Nightmare Man’ On Blu-ray This October — Special Features Revealed!

Ronin Flix has announced the upcoming release of two fan-favorite cult movies, Becky (2020) and Nightmare Man (2006), on Blu-ray just in time for Halloween. Coming to BD-50 for the first time, fans will get to experience the films like never before with new bonus features, including director, cast, and crew interviews, audio commentaries, behind-the-scenes materials, limited edition packaging, and the best audio and video experiences available in the market. Get the details on the awesome releases below!

Ronin Flix is giving ‘Becky’ the hero treatment with a brand new BD-50 blu-ray release featuring enhanced audio and video, limited edition packaging, and over 60 minutes of never-before-released bonus material.

Spunky and rebellious, Becky (Lulu Wilson) is brought to a weekend getaway at a lake house by her father Jeff (Joel McHale) in an effort to try to reconnect. The trip immediately takes a turn for the worse when a group of convicts on the run, led by the merciless Dominick (Kevin James), suddenly invade the lake house.

“Featuring strong performances, whip-smart dialogue … and some of the most gruesome horror to ever come from north of the border, Becky is a pleasant little surprise. But make no mistake: it is straight-up gleefully irresponsible revenge horror and is definitely not for the squeamish” (Frank Wilkins, Reel Reviews).

Starring Lulu Wilson (TV’s The Haunting of Hill House, Annabelle: Creation, Ouija: Origin of Evil), Kevin James (TV’s Kevin Can Wait, Grown-Ups), Joel McHale (TV’s Community, Happily)

Special Features:

Feature presentation in 1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.39:1), 5.1 Surround and 2.0 Stereo lossless DTS-HD Master Audio, and more:

Film Introductions from directors Jonathan Millet & Cary Murnion

Two Heads are Better than One: Directing Becky with Jonathan Millet & Cary Murnion

No Laughing Matter with Joel McHale

The Fight of her Life with Lulu Wilson

Fan Art and Behind-the-Scenes Photo Galleries

Audio Commentary with star Lulu Wilson and screenwriters Ruckus and Lane Skye

Ronin Flix // 2020 // 93 Minutes // Rated R * // Color // English with English Subtitles for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing // Region A

* Rated R for strong bloody violence, grisly images, and language

Ronin Flix presents Rolfe Kanefsky’s award-winning horror film, Nightmare Man, on blu-ray for the first time with over 60 minutes of extras, including a new interview featurette.

From writer/director Rolfe Kanefsky comes “a brilliant gem of independent horror …” (Jane Magazine). After receiving a demonic African mask in the mail, Ellen Morris (Blythe Metz) is attacked in her dreams by an evil being she calls ‘Nightmare Man’ and is labeled a paranoid schizophrenic by both her Doctor and her husband. When Ellen is brutally attacked again, this time after being abandoned on the side of the road while being transported to the hospital, she flees for her life and stumbles upon a remote cabin filled with friends. Unsure if the demon is real or not, everyone at the house unknowingly becomes prey to Ellen’s mysterious and ever elusive killer. A throwback to the terrifying slasher films of the 1980’s, Nightmare Man is “one hell of a fun ride” that will keep you guessing until the very end (Horror-Asylum.com) .

Starring one of Playboy’s 50 sexiest scream queens of all time, Tiffany Shepis (The Hazing, Sharknado 2), Blythe Metz (The Craving Heart), and Richard Moll (TV’S Nightcourt, Scary Movie 2)

Special Features:

Feature presentation in 1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.78:1), 5.1 Surround DTS-HD Master Audio, and more:

NEW There’s Something Out There: The Making of Nightmare Man featurette including interviews with director Rolfe Kanefsky, actors Tiffany Shepis and Blythe Metz, and crew members Jeff Farley, Esther Goodstein, and Christian Farrel

Extended Scenes

Tiffany’s Behind-the-Scenes

Flubbing a Nightmare Gag Reel

Stills Gallery

Promo Reel

NEW Film Score Audio-Only Track

Film Score Audio-Only Track Audio Commentary with director Rolfe Kanefsky, producer Esther Goodstein, and cast member Tiffany Shepis

Ronin Flix // 2006 // 87 Minutes // Rated R * // Color // English with English Subtitles for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing // Region A

* Rated R for horror violence, gore, some sexuality/nudity and language

