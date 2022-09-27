MTV’s THE CHALLENGE: RIDE OR DIES Set To Premiere October 12th!

MTV today announced that the highly anticipated new season of The Challenge: Ride or Dies will premiere on Wednesday, October 12th at 8PM ET/PT. This season, players and viewers will see if the seemingly unbreakable bonds between friends, family and partners survive the competition, chaos and conniving of The Challenge.

Check out the trailer and a breakdown of the teams for the new season below!

For the first time ever, the critically-acclaimed competition franchise will pair cast members with their “Ride or Die,” featuring a cast of best friends, exes, and couples as they navigate the weekly mental and physical warfare together for their share of one million dollars. These relationships will be put to the ultimate test as their teamwork, loyalty, and trust will be challenged every step of the way. In this game, it all comes down to who you trust and who has your back, because this season of The Challengewill either break bonds or tie two competitors together for life.

Meet the teams:

Amber Borzotra

Instagram: @amberborzotra Twitter: @amberborzotra

Chauncey Palmer

Instagram: @c.palmerofficial Twitter: @JustCPalmer

Nam Vo

Instagram: @nam.vo.official Twitter: @NamVoOfficial1

Emmy Russ

Instagram: @emmyruss Twitter: @EmmyRussss

Devin Walker

Instagram: @mtv_devin Twitter: @MTVDevinWalker

Tori Deal

Instagram: @tori_deal

Fessy Shaffaat

Instagram: @fessyfitness Twitter: @fessyfitness

Moriah Jadea

Instagram: @moriahjadea Twitter: @moriahjadea

Laurel Stucky

Instagram: @laurelstucky Twitter: @laurelstucky

Jakk Maddox

Instagram: @jakkofheartss Twitter: @jakkofheartss

Kailah Bird

Instagram: @kailah_casillas Twitter: @kailah_casillas

Sam Bird

Instagram: @samrobertbird Twitter: @SamRobertBird

Turbo

Instagram: @turabi Twitter: @turabicamkiran

Tamara Alfaro

Instagram: @tamaraaalfaro

Nelson Thomas

Instagram: @_nelsonthomas Twitter: @_nelsonthomas

Nurys Mateo

Instagram: @nuryskmateo Twitter: @NurysKMateo



Jay Starrett

Instagram: @jqskim Twitter: @Jay__Qs

Michele Fitzgerald

Instagram: @mich_fitz Twitter: @meeshfitz



Horacio Gutierrez

Instagram: @horaciogutierrezjr

Olivia Kaiser

Instagram: @oliviaannkaiser Twitter: @oliviakaiserxo



Kim Traenka

Instagram: @kim_tnka

Colleen Schneider

Instagram: @colleenschneider_

Johnny Middlebrooks

Instagram: @johnny_llee Twitter: @johnny_llee

Ravyn Rochelle

Instagram: @itsravyn Twitter: @ravyn_rochelle



Tommy Bracco

Instagram: @tommybracco Twitter: @tommybracco

Analyse Talavera

Instagram: @analysetalavera



Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio

Instagram: @johnnybananas Twitter: @johnnybananas

Nany Gonzalez

Instagram: @nanycarmen

Jordan Wiseley

Instagram: @jordan_wiseley

Aneesa Ferreira

Instagram:@aneesamtv Twitter: @AneesaMTV

Darrell Taylor

Instagram:@darell_taylor_lb4lb Twitter: @mtvrrdarrell

Veronica Portillo

Instagram: @v_cakes Twitter: @v_cakes

Kaycee Clark

Instagram: @kcsince1987 Twitter: @ThatStudMuffin

Kenny Clark

Instagram:@officialkennyclark

Later this fall, MTV Books is set to launch the first-ever official Challenge book, How to Win at The Challenge and Life: A Champion’s Guide to Eliminating Obstacles, Winning Friends, and Making That Money, on October 25th. Pop culture reporter Sydney Bucksbaum profiles twenty-one of the most popular, successful, and infamous champions, revealing not only how they won The Chal­lenge but also how they applied the skills they learned from the experience to their personal lives and careers. The book is now available for pre-order.

The new season also comes on the heels of the first-ever documentary series from the storied The Challenge franchise, The Challenge: Untold History, which is set to premiere on Wednesday, September 21st at 8PM ET/PT on MTV.

The Challenge was created for MTV by Bunim/Murray Productions. Julie Pizzi, Emer Harkin and Danny Wascou serve as Executive Producers and Abigail Bunker and Jarrod Burt are Co-Executive Producers. Dan Caster and Leanne Mucci serve as Executive Producers with Jared March as Supervising Producer for MTV.