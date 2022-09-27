MTV’s THE CHALLENGE: RIDE OR DIES Set To Premiere October 12th!

MTV today announced that the highly anticipated new season of The Challenge: Ride or Dies will premiere on Wednesday, October 12th at 8PM ET/PT. This season, players and viewers will see if the seemingly unbreakable bonds between friends, family and partners survive the competition, chaos and conniving of The Challenge.
Check out the trailer and a breakdown of the teams for the new season below!
For the first time ever, the critically-acclaimed competition franchise will pair cast members with their “Ride or Die,” featuring a cast of best friends, exes, and couples as they navigate the weekly mental and physical warfare together for their share of one million dollars. These relationships will be put to the ultimate test as their teamwork, loyalty, and trust will be challenged every step of the way. In this game, it all comes down to who you trust and who has your back, because this season of The Challengewill either break bonds or tie two competitors together for life.
Meet the teams:
Amber Borzotra
Instagram: @amberborzotra Twitter: @amberborzotra
Chauncey Palmer
Instagram: @c.palmerofficial Twitter: @JustCPalmer
Nam Vo
Instagram: @nam.vo.official Twitter: @NamVoOfficial1
Emmy Russ
Instagram: @emmyruss Twitter: @EmmyRussss
Devin Walker
Instagram: @mtv_devin Twitter: @MTVDevinWalker
Tori Deal
Instagram: @tori_deal
Fessy Shaffaat
Instagram: @fessyfitness Twitter: @fessyfitness
Moriah Jadea
Instagram: @moriahjadea Twitter: @moriahjadea
Laurel Stucky
Instagram: @laurelstucky Twitter: @laurelstucky
Jakk Maddox
Instagram: @jakkofheartss Twitter: @jakkofheartss
Kailah Bird
Instagram: @kailah_casillas Twitter: @kailah_casillas
Sam Bird
Instagram: @samrobertbird Twitter: @SamRobertBird
Turbo
Instagram: @turabi Twitter: @turabicamkiran
Tamara Alfaro
Instagram: @tamaraaalfaro
Nelson Thomas
Instagram: @_nelsonthomas Twitter: @_nelsonthomas
Nurys Mateo
Instagram: @nuryskmateo Twitter: @NurysKMateo
Jay Starrett
Instagram: @jqskim Twitter: @Jay__Qs
Michele Fitzgerald
Instagram: @mich_fitz Twitter: @meeshfitz
Horacio Gutierrez
Instagram: @horaciogutierrezjr
Olivia Kaiser
Instagram: @oliviaannkaiser Twitter: @oliviakaiserxo
Kim Traenka
Instagram: @kim_tnka
Colleen Schneider
Instagram: @colleenschneider_
Johnny Middlebrooks
Instagram: @johnny_llee Twitter: @johnny_llee
Ravyn Rochelle
Instagram: @itsravyn Twitter: @ravyn_rochelle
Tommy Bracco
Instagram: @tommybracco Twitter: @tommybracco
Analyse Talavera
Instagram: @analysetalavera
Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio
Instagram: @johnnybananas Twitter: @johnnybananas
Nany Gonzalez
Instagram: @nanycarmen
Jordan Wiseley
Instagram: @jordan_wiseley
Aneesa Ferreira
Instagram:@aneesamtv Twitter: @AneesaMTV
Darrell Taylor
Instagram:@darell_taylor_lb4lb Twitter: @mtvrrdarrell
Veronica Portillo
Instagram: @v_cakes Twitter: @v_cakes
Kaycee Clark
Instagram: @kcsince1987 Twitter: @ThatStudMuffin
Kenny Clark
Instagram:@officialkennyclark
Later this fall, MTV Books is set to launch the first-ever official Challenge book, How to Win at The Challenge and Life: A Champion’s Guide to Eliminating Obstacles, Winning Friends, and Making That Money, on October 25th. Pop culture reporter Sydney Bucksbaum profiles twenty-one of the most popular, successful, and infamous champions, revealing not only how they won The Challenge but also how they applied the skills they learned from the experience to their personal lives and careers. The book is now available for pre-order.
The new season also comes on the heels of the first-ever documentary series from the storied The Challenge franchise, The Challenge: Untold History, which is set to premiere on Wednesday, September 21st at 8PM ET/PT on MTV.
The Challenge was created for MTV by Bunim/Murray Productions. Julie Pizzi, Emer Harkin and Danny Wascou serve as Executive Producers and Abigail Bunker and Jarrod Burt are Co-Executive Producers. Dan Caster and Leanne Mucci serve as Executive Producers with Jared March as Supervising Producer for MTV.
