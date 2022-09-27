Visual Vengeance Releasing Long Lost Linnea Quigley Film ‘Heartland of Darkness’ (a.k.a. Blood Church) On Blu-ray!

Visual Vengeance, a Blu-ray label dedicated to vintage ‘Shot on Video’ and microbudget genre independents from the 1980s though 2000s,has revealed the next Blu-ray collector’s edition release for November 2022. Brace yourself for the 1989 never-before-seen Linnea Quigley “Satanic Panic” epic HEARTLAND OF DARKNESS (a/k/a Blood Church)!

The release is currently set for November 8, 2022.

HEARTLAND OF DARKNESS (1989) SYNOPSIS: In the small town of Copperton, Ohio, Paul Henson, a former big-city journalist, buys a small local newspaper. He quickly falls into a wide-reaching conspiracy of ritualistic murder and cult mind control when he discovers that the entire town may be under the spell of a Satanic reverend and his flock. As the clues and corpses pile up, Henson and his family are thrust into a life-or-death struggle to expose the truth and stop the demonic cabal’s reign of evil.

Shot in 1989 by director Eric Swelstad on 16mm film and lost in obscurity and distribution false starts for over 30 years, Heartland of Darkness finally arrives on home video for the very first time and is packed with bonus features that spotlight the original creators and document the film’s long history and final completion.



Info and Select Bonus Features:

– First time available in any format

– New director-supervised SD master from original tape and film elements

– Deeper Into the Darkness: New 40-minute BTS documentary

– Three commentary tracks

– Linnea Quigley Remembers: new interview

– Archival TV interviews, TV spots, BTS footage and trailers

– Complete original “Fallen Angels” 1990 workprint

– Blood Church – rare distributor promotional video

– Six-page liner notes by Tony Strauss of Weng’s Chop Magazine

– Limited Edition Heartland of Darkness “Prayer Cloth”

– Limited Edition slipcase – FIRST PRESSING ONLY

– Collectible Linnea Quigley folded mini-poster

– ‘Stick your own’ VHS sticker set

– And much more

