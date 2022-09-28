‘Westworld: Season 4 – The Choice’ To Receive Blu-ray Release On November 29th — Special Features Announced!

The Emmy® winning HBO original drama series continues to captivate fans and critics alike with every season of Westworld certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, the dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on earth continues as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment gets set to release Westworld: Season 4 – The Choice on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray and DVD on November 29, 2022.

Featuring all eight episodes plus an exclusive never-before-seen featurette. Westworld: Season 4 – The Choice is prices to own at $44.99 SRP for the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, $34.99 SRP ($39.99 in Canada) for the Blu-ray and $29.99 SRP ($34.99 in Canada) for the DVD. Digital copies are included with the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray sets in the US only. Westworld: Season 4 – The Choice is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers.

The fourth season picks up over seven years after the protracted war between A.I. hosts and sentient humans – humanity is finally free. Or so it seems. Maeve and Caleb soon begin to suspect that Hale and a host version of The Man in Black are seeding a conspiracy to regain control of the human race. Meanwhile, Bernard returns from The Sublime with a new power. And a young writer, by the name of Christina, begins to question the nature of her reality. Westworld continues to thrill as it deftly weaves together stories about the complicated relationship between man and machine.

Westworld: Season 4 – The Choice features returning cast members including Emmy® and Golden Globe Nominated actor Evan Rachel Wood, Emmy® winner Thandiwe Newton, Oscar® Winner Ed Harris, Emmy® Winner Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Emmy® Winner Aaron Paul, Luke Hemsworth and Angela Sarafyan. Additional cast this season includes Oscar® Winner Ariana DeBose, Aurora Perrineau, and Daniel Wu.

BONUS FEATURES

Westworld on the Road (Exclusive to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD)

Westworld: An Exploration of Humanity (Exclusive to Home Entertainment)

Westworld’s Temperance: A Set Tour

Creating Westworld’s Reality Episodes 1-8

8 ONE-HOUR EPISODES

The Auguries Well Enough Alone Années Folles Generation Loss Zhuangzi Fidelity Metanoia Que Será, Será

Westworld was created for television by Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, who are executive producers with Alison Schapker, Denise Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, and Ben Stephenson. Production companies: Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television; based on the film written by Michael Crichton.