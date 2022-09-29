‘Peacemaker: The Complete First Season’ To Hit Blu-ray On November 22nd — Special Features Revealed!

The legendary John Cena returns as DC’s Peacemaker when Warner Bros. Home Entertainment brings Peacemaker: The Complete First Season to Blu-rayTM and DVD November 22, 2022. The release includes all 8 episodes from the exciting first season of the HBO Max original series, as well as two all-new featurettes.

Peacemaker: The Complete First Season is available to own for $24.98 SRP on DVD and $29.98 SRP for Blu-ray, which includes a Digital Copy. The show is also available to own on Digital via purchase from all major digital retailers and is streaming on HBO Max.

Renewed for a second season, Peacemaker explores the continuing story of the character that series star John Cena reprises in the aftermath of executive producer, writer and director James Gunn’s 2021 DC film The Suicide Squad – a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it! Delving into current world issues through the lens of Super Hero/Super-Villain/world’s biggest douchebag, the series extends the world created for The Suicide Squad while bringing to life the soul and wit of Peacemaker and the team.

Peacemaker: The Complete First Season stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Chukwudi Iwuji, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick. James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed five, including the first. Gunn, Peter Safran and Matt Miller serve as executive producers on the series, with John Cena as co-executive producer and Stacy Littlejohn as consulting producer. Based on characters from DC, Peacemaker is produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television.

BLU-RAY AND DVD SPECIAL FEATURES

Making the World Safe for Violence: Peacemaker’s Team (Exclusive for Blu-ray and DVD)

Bad Daddy Issues: Peacemakers Search for Inner Peace (Exclusive for Blu-ray and DVD)

Gag Reel (Exclusive for Blu-ray and DVD)

Peacemaker: Under the Helmet

Project Butterfly Team Member Peacemaker Adebayo Harcourt John Economos Vigilante Murn Eagly

On Set with Steve Agee

Dramatic Comic Book Readings with Chukwudi Iwuji

Unlocking the Quantum Unfolding Storage Area

Peacemaker and Vigilante: BFFs

So, What Do You Really Think of Peacemaker?

Danielle Brooks Explains the DC Universe

Keep the Tweets

Dance for Peace

How to Properly Give a F*ck

EIGHT ONE-HOUR EPISODES

A Whole New Whirled Best Friends, For Never Better Goff Dead The Choad Less Traveled Monkey Dory Murn After Reading Stop Dragon My Heart Around It’s Cow or Never